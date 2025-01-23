‘Grieving… Do not text’: ‘Emilia Perez’ gets 13 noms for the 2025 Oscars, ‘Challengers’ snubbed

Emilia Perez dominated at the 2025 Oscars nominations, landing over a dozen and leaving others like Challengers snubbed. Naturally, social media users had strong feelings to share over these developments, especially when their faves didn’t get enough attention.

Other snubbed hopefuls include Angelina Jolie for Maria, Danial Craig in Queer, Marianne Jean-Baptiste from Hard Truths, Margaret Qualley of The Substance, and Edward Berger in Conclave.

Emilia Perez sweeps the Oscars nominations

The Spanish-language crime musical Emilia Perez nabbed 13 Oscars nominations this year, breaking the record for non-English films. This included a best actress nomination for leading lady Karla Sofía Gascón, who became the first trans actor to get a chance at the coveted award.

Emilia Perez is also up for best picture and best original screenplay, as well as awards for directing, other stars, and two of its songs. This is also a great day for Netflix, which produced the film among many others, but has yet to win an Oscar.

While these nominations represent historic diversity wins, not everyone felt that Emilia Perez deserved to get just one shy of tying the overall record alongside Titanic.

Snubs: Challengers

Romantic sports drama Challengers didn’t receive the Oscar credit many fans thought it deserved this year, getting entirely snubbed by the academy in spite of hope for its score and leading actress Zendaya.

Musical greats Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross teamed up to score the tennis drama, but were up against heavy competition with the musicals Emilia Perez and Wicked premiering the same year. Sometimes it all comes down to timing, but fans aren’t ready to hear that.

Other films ignored by the academy this year include 2023 American prison drama Sing Sing and 2024 historical drama thriller September 5.

Best actress snubs

Angelina Jolie, who starred in the 2024 biographical psychological drama Maria, missed out on best actress nomination in favor of Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Perez, Demi Moore in The Substance, and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked. Nicole Kidman also missed her chance for her role in Babygirl, along with Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths.

Selena Gomez appeared in Emilia Perez but didn’t make the cut for a best actress nomination despite her Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. Margaret Qualley met a similar fate, missing out on the nod for best supporting actress in the horror film The Substance, which did quite well otherwise.

No best actor for Denzel

The academy also handed Denzel Washington a snub for best actor, passing over his performance in Gladiator II. He was in good company among snubbed male actors, including Daniel Craig in Queer.

Snubbed directors

There were some notable absences among the best director nominations this year, including Edward Berger’s work in the Vatican political thriller Conclave. Denis Villeneuve of Dune: Part II was also passed over alongside James Mangold for A Complete Unknown and RaMell Ross with Nickel Boys.

