With 11 individual series based across America, the Real Housewives franchise has become a pop culture staple. The gossip, glitz, and glamor make the shows irresistible, but you can also count on them to show not only the highs but also the lows of these women’s lives.

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

One of the most famous Housewives in the series history is Taylor Armstrong, who was a big part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s at the center of this viral sound, which has been used 93,600 times. But what is the sound, and what does it mean?

The sound

The sound consists of Armstrong saying: “My daughter still goes: ‘Mommy, can we go on our plane again?’ And I’m like, ‘Baby, there is no plane.’” A melancholic power ballad is playing in the background.

@adrianmaurii maybe it’s for the better but i miss the unhinged energy ♬ original sound – fin

This soundbite comes from a Real Housewives fan edit by user @cronenbitch. It was uploaded on Nov. 24, 2024. The fancam portion of the video begins after Armstrong says the “plane” line and consists of some of her most memorable moments on the show. At the time of writing, the clip has amassed 5.3 million views.

Generally, TikTokers are using this sound to highlight moments where they feel nostalgic over things they don’t have anymore—or perhaps never had in the first place. Examples include Omegle, a dating life, a laid-back quarantine lifestyle, the soon-to-be-banned TikTok, and California following a string of devastating wildfires.

Where’s it from?

As previously mentioned, this sound comes from a moment in Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In the scene, Armstrong is explaining how her ex-husband died $1.5 million in debt, leaving her struggling to pay the bills.

Because of this debt, Armstrong and her daughter had to leave the lavish lifestyle they’d become accustomed to behind. This includes their private plane, which, the daughter especially, seemed to struggle to process.

The song remixed with this particular fancam edit is ‘Strangers’ by Ethel Cain.

Sound off

This isn’t the first time Armstrong has gone viral. She’s actually the person in that infamous image of an enraged woman pointing at a cat.

However, like the “plane” sound, this meme has a sad origin.

The reason Armstrong is so angry in that image is because another cast member was gossiping about the domestic abuse Anderson had been subjected to.

Yet, in the years since she has seen the funny side of the viral trend, often even getting in on the joke:

BTW “woman yelling at a cat” is me https://t.co/Gevxe5LQ1B — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) October 27, 2019

