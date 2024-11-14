‘And then I go and spoil it all’: TikTokers cringe over their biggest vibe-killers

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Picture it: A social event is going really well. The conversation is flowing, vibes are good, and you’re feeling confident. But then, you say something unbelievably dumb, and that’s it. Boom. Silence. The vibe is completely dead, and all there’s left to do is crawl back under a rock to lick your wounds.

Nobody likes their most embarrassing moments to be brought up, but plenty of TikTokers are braving it as part of a new TikTok trend.

The sound

The viral trend involves TikTokers lip-syncing to the lyrics: “And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like I love you.”

However, they substitute the “I love you” to something genuinely stupid that they’ve done, whether that be a dance, inappropriate comment, or something just completely clueless.

Examples of this “something stupid” include random Fortnite-inspired emotes, ruining a cute moment by enquiring about an ex, and quoting legendary, but vibe-killing moments from movies like Shark Tale.

Where’s it from?

The sound is an excerpt from the classic song “Somethin’ Stupid.” While it was first released and performed by Clarence Carson Parks II and Gaile Foote in 1966, Frank Sinatra’s version of the song, which was released the following year, went down in history.

However, the version of the song that’s going viral is a little more recent than this. It’s Jennifer Lawrence, who sang the song as part of her role in the 2015 movie Joy. The TikTok showing this scene has amassed 4.1 million views.

Meanwhile, the sound has been used 248,500 times.

Sound off

As this trend demonstrates, celebrities and public figures aren’t immune to doing somethin’ stupid themselves. Sabrina Carpenter parktook in the trend, referencing her viral phrase, “that’s that me espresso.”

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas‘ somethin’ stupid moment was his historic viral video with his brothers hinged on the phrase: “How the tables have turned.”

The Democrats even got involved on their official TikTok account. Their video mocked President-elect Donald Trump’s recent bigoted comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

