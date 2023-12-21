Is Twitch for kids? Streamers are divided

Once a child gains the ability to wander virtually, there’s a lot out there they shouldn’t be engaging with. Though every social media platform like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok struggles with minor moderation, one keeps ending up smack dab in the middle of that loud conversation: Twitch. Every time a viral story surrounding lewd content comes up about the platform, like 2021’s hot tub controversy, there’s always someone in the comments wondering about the children.

After recent controversies this week, streamers told Passionfruit that Twitch’s current moderation standards for kids are less than satisfactory…

