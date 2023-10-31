Nickmercs controversy shows that streaming platform Kick is still for gambling

In the most packed-out panel for the Esports and Gaming Summit in Las Vegas last weekend, streamer Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff took the stage. The “Call of Duty” streamer and co-owner of gaming organization FaZe Clan with 4 million YouTube subscribers was uncharacteristically uncontroversial, sharing surface-level thoughts on his recent partnership with the MMA, how he monetizes his fandom, and his recent eight-figure deal to stream primarily on Twitch-rival-platform Kick. Stake reportedly gave Kolcheff $10 million for a non-exclusive contract for one year of content, and it now seems like gambling may be connected to the deal.

Kick has a connection to the crypto gambling platform Stake, as both companies are co-owned by Australian entrepreneur Ed Craven. For his first stream on Kick on Monday, the streamer shared, “We’re gonna do some gambling for sure. It’s part of the contract.”

Once the clip started going viral, Kick’s head of Strategic Partnerships Andrew Santamaria clarified on X that there is no gambling “clause” in Kolcheff’s Kick contract, and gaming reporter Jake Lucky added that Kolcheff “has a Stake contract alongside his Kick contract,” although it’s unclear the source of that information. (Santamaria, Kolcheff, Luck, and Kick did not respond a request for comment by publication time). It seems like Kolcheff, one of the biggest creators in gaming, is confused over the nature of the contract he signed.

Since launching in October of last year, Kick has attempted to position itself as the best alternative streaming platform to Twitch. …

