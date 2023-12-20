Passionfruit newsletter: Kill the hustle-bro in your head

hustle culture hustle influencer bro brain

Regardless of what internalized hustle culture might tell you, vacations and weekends are a good thing.

Posted on Dec 20, 2023

Yesterday, I was scrolling Threads (yes, it’s still around), and I found this quote that I think captures everything wrong with our work culture in the U.S. (shared by journalist Taylor Lorenz). Your classic creator-economy-hustle-culture-bro type writes it:

“I’m sure this will piss off certain people, but: You don’t ‘need’ a weekend. The concept is barely 100 years old. It’s a modern invention. What you really need is work you don’t need a weekend from. You’d be amazed how much faster you get to your goals when you don’t go backwards 104 days per year. Contrary to what the mediocre masses will tell you — weekends can also be for work.”

It’s undeniable that the so-called “creator economy” uniquely suffers from this hustle culture mentality. I won’t name names, but many creators brag about working 14-16 hour days and not taking vacations. It’s a weird badge of honor to prove their dedication to “making it” in a competitive field. Even when they do “make it,” for some reason, many wealthy creators choose not to rest — whether it be a result of poor planning or an addiction to the internet/work (Remember when millionaire MrBeast said he was “dying mentally” because he had been filming every single day and hadn’t taken a break for eight months?)…

