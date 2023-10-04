Passionfruit newsletter: The creator economy’s COVID problem

Issue #172 | Sept. 28, 2023

This weekend, I was scheduled to moderate an LGBTQ+ panel in Baltimore at the go-to creator economy convention, VidCon. I was so excited. The panelists were some of my favorite creators — iconic video essayist ContraPoints, queer TikTok icon Cristian Dennis, our club-kid bimbo representative Griffin Maxwell Brooks, and the wonderfully talented musician MegaGoneFree. I picked out a cute outfit, came up with questions, booked my hotel, and was looking forward to a scenic Amtrak ride to the venue. And then on Monday… my partner tested positive for COVID.

Two days later, I had a terrible fever, a cough, a blistered mouth, and a sore throat. I woke up in the middle of the night and it felt like my nose and mouth had been sprayed with mace — which apparently is a lesser-known symptom of the virus. Making matters worse, several people on our team also simultaneously happened to get COVID, which meant we were stretched thin.

I was very anxious last week. And if I — a person with the privilege of getting through COVID without hospitalization, while having PTO, health insurance, and a steady income — felt heat and anxiety to keep the creator economy content machine churning while sick, I can only imagine what independent creators feel when they face even more dire circumstances.

It got me thinking… the creator economy has a real COVID problem. It has to do with a false sense of urgency, one that infects every industry. …

– Grace Stanley, Newsletter and Features Editor

