creator economy covid

Shutterstock/Leohoho Photos (Licensed) Remix by Passionfruit

Passionfruit newsletter: The creator economy’s COVID problem

There’s a false sense of urgency that plagues the creator economy, and it’s one that infects every industry.

Grace Stanley 

Grace Stanley

Passionfruit

Posted on Oct 4, 2023

Passionfruit

Issue #172 | Sept. 28, 2023

This weekend, I was scheduled to moderate an LGBTQ+ panel in Baltimore at the go-to creator economy convention, VidCon. I was so excited. The panelists were some of my favorite creators — iconic video essayist ContraPoints, queer TikTok icon Cristian Dennis, our club-kid bimbo representative Griffin Maxwell Brooks, and the wonderfully talented musician MegaGoneFree. I picked out a cute outfit, came up with questions, booked my hotel, and was looking forward to a scenic Amtrak ride to the venue. And then on Monday… my partner tested positive for COVID.

Two days later, I had a terrible fever, a cough, a blistered mouth, and a sore throat. I woke up in the middle of the night and it felt like my nose and mouth had been sprayed with mace — which apparently is a lesser-known symptom of the virus. Making matters worse, several people on our team also simultaneously happened to get COVID, which meant we were stretched thin.

I was very anxious last week. And if I — a person with the privilege of getting through COVID without hospitalization, while having PTO, health insurance, and a steady income — felt heat and anxiety to keep the creator economy content machine churning while sick, I can only imagine what independent creators feel when they face even more dire circumstances.

It got me thinking… the creator economy has a real COVID problem. It has to do with a false sense of urgency, one that infects every industry. …

Grace Stanley, Newsletter and Features Editor

In Today’s Newsletter

  • Activision Blizzard Might Have Killed the Overwatch League
  • Chargeback Prevention Strategies for Sex Workers: Minimizing Risk and Protecting Income
  • Lighting For YouTube: How to Get Started From Gear to Angles
Click here to read more at Passionfruit
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 4, 2023, 2:29 pm CDT

Grace Stanley

Grace Stanley is the newsletter and features editor for the Daily Dot's sister publication for creators, Passionfruit. They were previously a reporter for the Daily Dot and a social media editor for Nautilus Magazine. In a past life, they worked on film and TV productions by Robert Rodriguez's Troublemaker Studios, the Food Network, Austin Film Festival's 'On Story,' and more.

Grace Stanley
 