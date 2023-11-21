Colleen Ballinger is back and wants you to forget about her Toxic Gossip Train 

After four months away from the spotlight and the drama, YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has made her return to the internet with daily vlogs.

In her first “fall vlog” post on Saturday, she spent around three minutes talking about how over her “15 years in comedy” there were times when she “didn’t put enough thought into her fan interactions.” She says she’s now going to therapy. But the remaining 10 minutes of her first vlog is her attempting to showcase normalcy, taking care of her chickens and bringing her kids out to the creek. In the next couple of vlogs, she talks about rocks and makes Christmas ornaments.

In June, the comedienne was accused of having inappropriate conversations and experiences with minors, who said they felt lied to and manipulated. Claims that she asked minors to spread their legs on stage, that she ignored that her brother was talking inappropriately with a 13-year-old, and that she had an underage fan, Adam McIntyre, run her social media accounts quickly spread around the web.

In response to the claims, Ballinger shared her “Toxic Gossip Train” song, where she joked and talked down about the accusations against her in the most confusing response video ever posted to YouTube. The video’s tone-deaf beat went mega-viral and became her most-watched video with 16 million views. The sing-a-long is still up, making her revenue even as she claims she should have handled it better. …

