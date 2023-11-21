colleen ballinger returns toxic gossip train fall vlog

YouTube/Colleen Vlogs

Colleen Ballinger is back and wants you to forget about her Toxic Gossip Train 

‘Toxic Gossip Train (Fall Vlog remix).’

Steven Asarch 

Steven Asarch

Passionfruit

Posted on Nov 21, 2023

Passionfruit

After four months away from the spotlight and the drama, YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has made her return to the internet with daily vlogs.

In her first “fall vlog” post on Saturday, she spent around three minutes talking about how over her “15 years in comedy” there were times when she “didn’t put enough thought into her fan interactions.” She says she’s now going to therapy. But the remaining 10 minutes of her first vlog is her attempting to showcase normalcy, taking care of her chickens and bringing her kids out to the creek. In the next couple of vlogs, she talks about rocks and makes Christmas ornaments. 

In June, the comedienne was accused of having inappropriate conversations and experiences with minors, who said they felt lied to and manipulated. Claims that she asked minors to spread their legs on stage, that she ignored that her brother was talking inappropriately with a 13-year-old, and that she had an underage fan, Adam McIntyre, run her social media accounts quickly spread around the web. 

In response to the claims, Ballinger shared her “Toxic Gossip Train” song, where she joked and talked down about the accusations against her in the most confusing response video ever posted to YouTube. The video’s tone-deaf beat went mega-viral and became her most-watched video with 16 million views. The sing-a-long is still up, making her revenue even as she claims she should have handled it better. …

Click here to read more at Passionfruit
In Body Image

Sign up for our Passionfruit newsletter for creator coverage like this:

Share this article
*First Published: Nov 21, 2023, 12:30 pm CST

Steven Asarch

Steven Asarch is an internet culture reporter who lives on Twitch and YouTube. After graduating from Baruch College, he wrote for IBT Media, Newsweek and Insider. In 2021, he executive produced the docu-series "Onision in Real Life" on Discovery +.

Steven Asarch
 