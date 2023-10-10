People are worried about ‘Michelle the bartender.’ Here’s why

The internet has been known to sometimes become overly invested in people’s personal lives, and with TikTok, this phenomenon has reached new heights. This time, TikTok is focused on Michelle Kimball, known to her 4 million followers on the social media platform as Michelle The Bartender (@michellebellexo), and users are expressing concern that she is sharing too much information online.

Michelle recently moved to a new home with her husband and child, and in a TikTok posted four days ago, she shared that her house “nearly got robbed.” In a video, which has amassed 6.4 million views as of this writing, she explained how after having drinks with her husband and her friends, her husband went to a bar while she remained at home.

Things then took a turn when her husband got too intoxicated, and decided to let two strangers drive him home. However, the bartender, who relayed this story to Michelle the next day, overheard the strangers discussing plans to “rob” the home once they dropped her husband off. Michelle explained in her TikTok that she awoke to find a stranger “scoping out” her home and wandering around the house after he followed her husband inside.

“I’m like, so scared because I keep thinking that they’re going to come back at a different time with other people and know what they’re going to take,” she said.

This scenario in itself caused widespread concern among viewers, with Michelle’s comments being flooded with recommendations that she divorce her husband for putting her in this position. “With a husband like that, who needs enemies?” one commenter remarked.

A number of TikTok accounts that report on the news also picked up her story, like Anna Reports News (@annareportsnews) who stitched Kimball’s video with one of her own in which she recounted the incident. In a five-part series, Anna summarizes the situation for viewers and offers her own opinion as to why people online are afraid for Michelle the Bartender.

Yet, in Michelle’s subsequent videos following the attempted robbery, concern over her safety only grew. In another TikTok posted Sunday, she showed viewers the new security system that was being installed in her home.

However, Michelle sparked debate when she detailed exactly where the cameras were, how the security system would work, and, according to commenters, “gave away all the safety features.”

“Girl, at this point, you might as well leave a key under the mat,” one user remarked. “Don’t tell anyone!” another begged. “Now they know how to get around it!”

Despite Michelle engaging with the comments and joking about her own home security, viewers continued to express worry in the comments of her latest video, in which she discussed her new bartending job.

As the bartender described the location of her job and the exact hours she would be working—inviting viewers to visit her while on shift—commenters continued to share concerns about the level of information Michelle was sharing on the internet.

“This feels like a clip from a lifetime movie before something BAD happens,” one commenter admitted.

“Why are you literally giving every detail possible?” another asked.

“MICHELLE BABE! Stop posting your personal business online!” a third exclaimed, before adding, “I’m not worried about you. I’m worried about your baby.”

Michelle didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.