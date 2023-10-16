‘She didn’t say 10 so I mean…’: Walmart customer asks employee how clean the store is. He set her up

A Walmart employee who was interviewed on the spot about how clean she believes her workplace to be has captured viewers’ hearts in a humorous viral video posted on TikTok this week.

In the clip, which has been viewed 2 million times since it was first posted Oct. 15, user The Guys (@duhguyz) approached the employee in the store’s beauty section and asked her how she would rate its cleanliness.

After visibly pondering the question for a moment, the employee cheerfully answered, “I would say a seven or eight.”

@duhguyz then led her to the holiday section, zooming the camera in on a dead cockroach. The employee can be seen staring at it in shocked silence before the video ends.

@duhguyz told Daily Dot via Instagram direct message that the employee did dispose of the roach.

“She’s a nice lady,” they told Daily Dot. “We just laughed it off because she was caught by surprise.”

In terms of organization, Walmart has a history of attempting to clean up its aisles to mirror Target, one of its main competitors. Project Impact, which commenced in 2009 during the height of the Great Recession, aimed to scale back production of items that customers tended to avoid while promoting those they bought in new, updated displays and layouts.

Viewers were equal parts amused and dismayed by the employee’s speechless reaction, with some comparing her to the character Justine Sikowicz from the sitcom Superstore, portrayed by 9-1-1: Lonestar actress Kelly Schumann.

“She was in disgust but remembered she worked there,” one observed.

“She said ‘that’s not my department first of all,’” another viewer joked, receiving over 35,300 likes.

Other viewers appreciated the lengths @duhguyz went to in filming the employee’s reaction. “The fact that he found it, found her, and showed it to her is so funny to me,” user @grouchytree10 wrote.

“I work in a grocery store and I woulda had the same reaction,” a fellow store employee shared.

Despite the cockroach, @duhguyz said he still rates Walmart stores a “nice 9/10.”