‘500 are still coming’: USPS customer says they accidentally ordered over 1,000 free moving boxes

A United States Postal Service customer went viral on TikTok after he issued a PSA regarding how to get free moving boxes.

Ridge (@ridge.x), the customer, said that he’s targeting his video toward people who plan on moving soon, “so they don’t make the same mistakes that [he] did.”

In short, Ridge said he learned that USPS will give people as many moving boxes as they need—completely free of charge. He said that the boxes come in packs of 10 or 25, and that they’re available in various sizes.

“I’m like, yeah, I need moving boxes,” he said. “Let me order a couple packs of 10.”

The content creator made a huge blunder in his order, however. “I really need to work on my reading comprehension skills because… I was doing quantities of eight for packs of 25,” he said.

To add insult to injury, he also ordered the wrong type of boxes. Instead of regular boxes, he said that he ordered boxes meant to hold cremated remains.

“The people at the post office about to look at me like, ‘How many bodies?’” he said. Ridge added, too, that whenever something is free, he “goes overboard.”

Ridge said he expected to receive 80 boxes. But he somehow ended up with over 500 shipping boxes in his car, which is where he recorded his video. In order to get rid of the boxes, he gave viewers the option to take some off of his hands.

“If anybody needs any boxes, let me know,” he said. “At this point, I might as well just pack up my whole life and move away.”

And, he said, more boxes are on their way. “[The] worst part is that over 500 are still coming,” he wrote in the accompanying video caption.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ridge via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. As of Wednesday afternoon, his video had over 241,000 views, with many viewers offering ideas for what he could do with the surplus.

“You can return any extras,” one viewer said.

“drop them off at any usps location,” a second suggested. “they’ll take them back with no problem.”

“See if a local small business needs them,” a third viewer wrote.

Others, meanwhile, shared similar experiences.

“Babe, I accidentally ordered 150,” one person said.

How big is the cremated remains kit? According to USPS, the kit is 10 inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 14 inches long. This kit is designed to make it easier for customers to “ship the cremated remains of a loved one or a pet safely and securely from one destination to another.”