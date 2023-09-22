‘This woman walked in on my roommate on the toilet’: Tenant says state inspector busted into their house at 8am with no notice

A woman says that she and her two female roommates were ambushed by two state Tennessee inspectors who burst into her home without notice or warning.

Allee Applegate (@alleeapplegate) said that the horrifying experience convinced her to purchase a gun for self-defense after a strange woman entered her home without warning. Applegate says this woman didn’t identify herself and didn’t explain her reason for entering or what company she was employed with before walking into all of the bathrooms and snapping photos.

Applegate begins her video by explaining why she’s going to file a lawsuit against the state of Tennessee.

“I, along with my roommate, were abruptly woken up by a woman in our house that we had never met before,” Applegate says. “She was banging on our doors, marching up our stairs, yelling. I mean yelling, banging, ‘Inspection! Inspection!'”

Applegate adds this was a jarring experience for her as she was “dead asleep” when it happened. After waking up and walking down the stairs of her place, she was shocked to see “two people that [she has] never met in her life in [her] house.”

The TikToker said that the state inspector’s inconsiderate behavior doesn’t end there and that the woman “marche[d]” past her, directly gunning straight for her bedroom while still wearing shoes.

“She didn’t show ID, she didn’t say who she worked for, she didn’t even say her name. She didn’t say hello. She didn’t say good morning. Nothing,” Applegate says. “Walked right past me as she was exiting my bedroom she goes, ‘Don’t worry, has nothing to do with you.’ I’m sorry who do you work for? I was shocked. There was a man that was like 60s with white hair with a clipboard with her.”

The state inspector’s behavior persisted, Applegate says, as she made her rounds throughout her home, without permission or any sense of propriety. She says the woman then went into her roommate’s bedroom, walked into her bathroom, and took photos before leaving all the doors open and the lights on. She then headed downstairs to her other roommate’s bedroom, Applegate says.

Applegate then shares how the inspector walked in on her other roommate who, while wearing headphones and sitting on the toilet, was ambushed by the inspector who still snapped a picture of the vanity in the bathroom as the woman was using the facilities.

“My roommate had just gotten back from the gym or was going to the gym so she had her…headphones on and she couldn’t hear her,” Applegate explains. “This woman walked in on my roommate on the toilet and doesn’t even like oh, oops, sorry, nope, opens the door, she’s on the toilet, this woman takes a photo of the vanity to the right-hand side of the toilet, laughs, doesn’t say sorry and leaves.”

The TikToker never learned the inspector’s name, and said that the woman was “in and out in like two minutes.”

“My blood is boiling just talking about it my blood is boiling,” she says. “Who the f*ck do you think you are in my house at 9am on a Tuesday taking pictures of our bathrooms?”

One scary point that Applegate brings up is that she says she has no idea how the inspector even managed to get inside her home in the first place.

Trying to find answers, the TikToker called her building’s leasing office who apologized to her, but they said that the woman worked for the state of Tennessee.

“I’m out for blood. I want her fired and I want compensation,” Applegate rants. “And I’m going to go buy a gun because I should have pointed a gun at her…I didn’t know who she was, where she came from what her name was, nothing…I could have been put in danger, she could have been put in danger had I had a gun.”

One viewer suggested that she look into her leasing agreement pertaining to inspections, stating that she and her roommates should’ve been given at least 24 hours’ notice prior to the woman hurdling inside.

“Read your lease but there should be a clause in there about them providing a written notice 24 hours prior to a scheduled entry,” they wrote.

Another said this occurred to their roommate while dorming in college, writing, “My university did this to my roommate in our sorority house. But for a tour. She was wearing nothing but a smile when they busted in her room…I flipped out on several university personnel.”

One person suggested installing additional locking mechanisms on doors that give added protection from folks just barging in.

“I would suggest getting an interior latch on all exits that way if they to have a key they still can’t get in or at least get in as quickly next time,” the user said.

Another TikToker who said they previously performed inspections for the state of Tennessee shared that the woman’s behavior certainly isn’t supposed to be how things get done.

“I used to do PM in TN. I had to give 24 hr notice if we were doing inspections,” they said. “And if tenants were home, I waited to be let in.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Applegate via TikTok comment.