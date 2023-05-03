‘It is the diet coke people fr’: Server shares pet peeves about different types of customers

Working in the service industry can get pretty frustrating, especially for workers who have to deal with hungry or impatient customers. For servers, a big part of the job is staying cool in uncomfortable or heated situations. That means they always wear a smile—even if they’re not truly happy.

In a three part series, TikTok user @imjustrobb revealed the many things that servers want to say to customers, but hold back for the sake of professionalism. Her first video raked in over 7 million views. Collectively, all three parts have more than ten million views.

Clearly, many in the service industry could relate to the TikToker’s unfiltered responses to impolite guests. In the clips, an offscreen voice pretended to be a guest while @imjustrobb gave brutal responses to their requests.

“Hi, I’m ready to order,” the voice said from behind the camera as the TikToker passed by the table carrying a full tray.

“Let me just take your order while I’m holding a tray full of f—king drinks,” she snapped.

When the TikToker returned with plates of ordered dishes—and tried to figure out which guests ordered the meals she was holding—she was aggravated even further.

“Ummm, where’s the pasta?” the guests asked, even though the server has her hands full with two other dishes.

“I have three f—king plates in my hand,” the server responded. “That is in the kitchen. Give me a second.”

In @imjustrobb’s second video, one guest rudely interrupted her as she introduced herself.

“Let me get my name out and everything!” @imjustrobb yelled. “Why is it always y’all with the Diet Coke that want to interrupt somebody?”

Many viewers found the scenarios and @imjustrobb’s responses both relatable and hilarious. Many took to the comments to highlight their favorite scenes and share their own server pet peeves.

“How do they stay forgetting what they ordered less than 20 minutes ago!?!” one user questioned.

“‘Don’t interrupt my speech’ took me out,” another chimed in.

“It is the Diet Coke people for real,” one TikToker agreed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @imjustrobb via TikTok comment.