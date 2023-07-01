‘The no. 1 thing that people do not seem to understand…’: Retail worker shares PSA after catching customers doing the deed in the dressing room

Sometimes, retail workers come across unsavory discoveries while tidying up dressing rooms, like loaded diapers and used condoms.

The latter points to a phenomenon that a TikToker named Johanna (@johannasaurr) touched on in a now-viral clip. In a video that has garnered over 6,500 views in two days, Johanna details her shock upon finding two teens bumping uglies in a dressing room at the store where she works.

Johanna starts her video by explaining that she works retail and customers get mad at her on a daily basis about her store’s one-person per dressing room policy.

“Like, you can’t go in there with your best friend; you can’t go in there with your lover,” she says.

She then explains that two teens circumvented the policy and sneaked into the dressing room to get intimate.

“These two f*cking kids sneak into the fitting room. Guess what the f*ck they’re doing in the fitting room? They’re f*cking in the fitting room, dude … and a customer sees it, and they tell us, and I’m like, no f*cking way. No f*cking way this—oh my God. I never; I’m shaking. I’m f*cking shaking, dude.”

She added in a caption: “‘MIND YOU THEYRE KIDS DUDE….They were teenagers but still.”

In the comments section, many viewers shared stories of folks getting it on at their workplaces.

“Happens in hotels, too. there was prom at my hotel once and the custodial was telling me the kids went in the bathrooms to ..,” one commenter wrote.

“Haha this happen once, we had the keys to open the doors and oops I opened the door and asked them to get out. It was hilarious,” a second said.

One TikToker shared the way they would’ve handled the incident while offering an alternative location for the couple’s activities: “Mannnnn the wayyyy I would of kick that door and embarrass they ass pinche cochinos at least go to the family restroom.”

However, another commenter couldn’t understand why Johanna was so upset: “Why you stressed,” they asked.

