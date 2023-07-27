‘Breathalyzer dupe’: Parents have drunk kids use home air purifier as a breathalyzer

Trying to fool a breathalyzer is no easy feat, but one family’s use of their air purifier as a way to see if their kids are drunk has taken the internet by storm.

TikToker Rachel (@gachelraede) posted a short video showing her passing her parents homemade breathalyzer test. The video has garnered 5.9 million views as of this writing.

@gachelraede apparently the air purifier doesnt detect OPG’s miami vice slushies ♬ Stadium Rave – Spongebob Squarepants

The short clip begins with a closeup of Rachel talking to her parents, who are off-screen.

A text overlay reads: “My parents have an air purifier in their room and anytime someone comes home drunk they have to breathe on it to see if the light turns red.”

Rachel then kneels on the ground, with her arms outstretched.

Her mom says, “Alright go,” before Rachel begins breathing into the air purifier.

The light stays green and Rachel sits up and mutters, “I’m clean as f*ck.”

Users loved the interaction, with many sharing their own stories about how sensitive air purifiers can be to impurities.

“My husband farted in ours and it turned red,” one user said.

“Mine turns red if you hit a vape/cart within 5 feet of it,” read another comment.

“No lie, I burped near one at my friends house and it turned red,” a third added.

“My mom makes us do this when she thinks we smoked weed,” another shared about their own mom’s creative use of her air purifier.

“Someone needs to get this for my siblings,” wrote one person, to which the creator responded, “Breathalyzer dupe.”

Others adored the family dynamics showcased in the video.

“This is the type of family you could write a sitcom about,” one user said.

“Do they just walk in ur parents room drunk as hell?? ur parents must be chill af,” another asked.

“This is my favorite family on the internet,” a third agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rachel via email for further comment.