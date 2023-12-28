What’s the deal with ‘Only in Ohio’ memes?

“Only in Ohio” memes went viral in 2022, capturing the internet’s fascination with the bizarre and unusual … and with Ohio. These memes typically feature absurd or exaggerated scenarios and humorously suggest that such oddities only happen in the state of Ohio.

The meme’s origin and appeal

The “Only in Ohio” meme started with a 2016 Tumblr post of a bus announcement that inexplicably stated, “Ohio will be eliminated.” The original post gained over 119,000 likes, setting off a trend that humorously exaggerated Ohio’s peculiarities.

Ohio’s depiction as a hub for all things strange and inexplicable stems from this 2016 Tumblr post. Using it as a starting point, the online portrayal of the state has evolved, with TikTok users and other social media accounts adding their unique twists to the narrative. The meme’s popularity lies in its playful exaggeration of the ordinary, turning mundane activities into something outlandish that supposedly can only happen in Ohio.

‘Ohio vs The World’

The “Ohio vs. The World” meme presented a world where nothing could go right in Ohio. It started with the “Ohio will be eliminated” image and evolved into various iterations, including the astronaut meme, “Wait, It’s All Ohio? Always Has Been.” These memes feature Ohio as a place where odd occurrences and unforeseen circumstances are always taking place.

‘Can’t Even X in Ohio’

In August 2022, TikTok saw a surge in “Can’t even X in Ohio” videos, where “X” represented a regular activity transformed into something bizarre or horrifying. These memes were typically accompanied by the song “Swag Like Ohio” by Lil B.

The trend combined the Ohio vs. the World and Can’t Have Sh*t in Detroit meme formats, portraying Ohio as a horror-filled wasteland. These videos showcased animated monsters or unexpected disasters and gained millions of views and likes, cementing the meme’s popularity.

Other ‘Only in Ohio’ videos

“Only in Ohio” ranged from surreal scenes, like a man swimming in a pool with a shark, to a person being hit by a wooden plank while sleeping. These videos were often edited for comedic effect, adding to the meme’s humorous portrayal of the state.

The meme also spread from TikTok to other social media platforms like Twitter. Major accounts like “Videos that Go Hard” contributed to its popularity with viral posts. To date, the hashtag “#onlyinohio” has amassed over 2.6 billion views on TikTok.

The meme’s impact and cultural significance

The “Only in Ohio” meme reflects the internet’s tendency to find humor in the absurd and surreal. It taps into the universal appeal of the unconventional, making it relatable and entertaining for a broad audience. The meme’s ability to evolve and adapt to different platforms and contexts showcases its dynamic nature.

“Only in Ohio” memes offer a light-hearted, humorous take on the peculiar and unexpected. As social media continues to evolve, so will the creativity and humor encapsulated in trends like “Only in Ohio,” keeping us entertained and connected through shared laughter and amusement.