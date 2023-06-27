‘Worked with a guy who had 4 remote jobs. He got caught’: Mortgage lender says his client secretly works 2 full-time WFH jobs

A mortgage lender revealed that one of his clients works two full-time jobs, and neither company knows they share one employee.

While filming the TikTok from inside his car, Cameron Lambo (@cameronlambo) explained that this is one of the many unique financial situations he comes across in his role as a mortgage lender.

He said that a client he’s working with has two full-time jobs that are completely remote.

“She was super nervous to tell me this like she’s hiding some top secret or something like that,” Cameron shared.

When he asked her how she was able to not only get two jobs but also maintain a working rhythm at both, she said that at the onset of the pandemic, she started working for a remote company and figured out she could get her tasks done “pretty quick,” he recalled. Since she didn’t have much to do at her first job, she resorted to looking for another where she’d “have more work and be a little bit more fulfilling for her.”

When she got an offer from another company, he said she decided that instead of quitting her old job and moving on to this next one, she’d instead do a “test drive” to see if she enjoyed the work before quitting her other job.

After working at both companies for a few weeks, he said she realized she was able to handle both workloads and still have free time left over. “Is this normal?” the text overlay on the video reads.

On the mortgage side, Cameron said it is completely allowed for people to have two jobs, and it is not an issue, nor will they disclose that to your employers or go “tattle tale or anything like that.”

He expanded, adding that as long as a person has been at both jobs for at least a year, both incomes can be used to help a person qualify for a mortgage loan.

The video has more than 200,000 views and over 500 comments. Cameron is a mortgage advisor and lender based in Lubbock, Texas. On his TikTok page, he talks about “financial freedom through real estate.”

“Like why are executives allowed to be on boards of other companies, run their own consulting business, and also be an officer at a company but I can’t,” one of the top comments read.

One commenter shared that he knew of someone who got busted for multiple jobs.

“Worked with a guy who had four remote jobs. He got caught when our company posted a pic of him on linkedin and one of his other jobs saw it,” the person shared.

Another said they know someone personally who held a whopping five gigs.

“At one point my husband had 5 and was able to work all 5 very well but only used 2 to qualify for our mortgage,” the commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cameron for comment via email.