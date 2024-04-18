A toddler in a Cinderella dress gave her mom a big surprise after using Amazon Alexa to play music.

The cute moment was captured in a now-viral video shared on TikTok by a mom named Jenna (@_jennaphillips_). It has been viewed over 21.7 million times as of Wednesday.

“I’m cleaning in the other room and hear this coming from my 2-year-old’s room,” text overlaid on the clip read.

In its caption, the mom explained that her daughter asked Alexa to play a song called “Cinderella.” However, it appears the song Alexa decided to play was not the most child-friendly.

“What are you listening to in here?” the TikToker asked her daughter after following her to her bedroom.

Instead of a child-friendly Disney song, the little girl was listening to a rap song called “Cinderella” by Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott. The song was released on March 22 and has over 5.7 million views on YouTube so far.

The toddler, dressed in a Cinderella dress, appeared to enjoy the song.

“I’m listening to Cinderella,” she explained to her mom.

“That’s not Cinderella, baby,” her mom responded.

In the comments section, commenters found Alexa’s error both comical and cute. They also pointed out that Jenna was wrong because Future’s song is titled “Cinderella.”

“Alexa was like , let me put you on,” user KingBamm wrote.

“‘Alexa play Cinderella den’,” another viewer added. “Alexa thought she was from Atlanta.”

“Sounds like cinderella to me,” user KB wrote.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on Alexa users having strange and funny experiences. One customer went viral after saying she returned the device after she felt it acted “creepy” toward her husband while she was away.

Amazon’s Alexa also has a kids’ feature that makes any of its devices child-friendly. The feature can be turned on and off for any device in the app.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenna and Amazon via email for comment.

