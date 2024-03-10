‘Who doing the routine maintenance?’: Customer says Dodge Challenger is defected and keeps ‘slipping.’ Mechanic knows better

A mechanic has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video sharing his disbelief at the state of a customer’s tires.

Posted on March 4 by user @thacarcommunityy, the video has already garnered over 655,400 views and over 1400 comments in just four days.

The TikTok opens with an on-screen caption that reads, “Women brought her car to the dealer asking for a ‘new one’ because her car kept ‘slipping in the rain.’”

The mechanic then reveals the tires of the car, a 2018 Dodge Challenger, which are completely worn out to the point where no tread patterns are discernible—they’re entirely smooth.

“What I have here today is a 2018 Dodge Challenger. Came in, ‘Ohh, I’m slipping on the road in the rain. I don’t know why.’ Oh maybe your tires are messed up,” the mechanic says in the video before going to the other side of the car and showing a tire in even worse conditions.

He continues, “Oh boy, look at that tire. Yeah, there’s your problem, lady. Doing too many burnouts in this six-cylinder Dodge Challenger. Look at that bubble in that tire, wow!”

In the comment section, viewers were quick to make fun of the seemingly oblivious customer.

“‘Tires? You have to change those?!’ Lol she really wanted a new car instead of tires,” one commenter wrote.

A second commenter advised, “if someone is this smart just sell them the new car.”

“who doing the routine maintenance and not telling them 10k miles ago they needed new rubbers,” another commenter remarked.

Other commenters chimed in expressing their disbelief that the tires survived in such a worn-out state, with one saying, “I’m pretty impressed that you could wear a tire that far.”

“id trust that brand of tires with my life,” a second added.

“omg she is lucky to be live or lucky she didn’t injured someone else on the road,” a third remarked.

According to a TireGrades article about tire maintenance, “On average, passenger car or light truck tires should be replaced after they’ve covered around 60,000 to 75,000 miles, or if they are 6 to 10 years old. However, the exact timing depends on factors like driving habits, road conditions, vehicle type, and regular maintenance.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thacarcommunityy via TikTok comment.