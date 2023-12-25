‘Busted’: McDonald’s worker gets blocked by manager for sneaking extra nuggets in containers for customers

A McDonald’s manager was giving Grinch vibes after she shut down a worker who tried to add a bit of extra holiday cheer in the to-go bags of customers who ordered chicken nuggets.

Most people know the delightful feeling of opening up your chicken nugget container and finding one or even two extra nuggets in there. Perhaps they were placed there intentionally, or maybe the person counted wrong; either way, you’re glad when it happens.

This McDonald’s worker tried to do that intentionally for customers who came in during his shift around the holidays.

In the video, Everett (@everett_cunningham_1) says that he’ll be adding extra nuggets to customers’ orders until his manager catches on.

He starts off with one extra nugget in the 10-piece box, then two extra, then three. The box starts to pop open once he gets to 14 nuggets in a box that’s supposed to hold significantly less, but they make it to the customer anyway.

At one point in this seemingly harmless prank, a person dressed up as Ronald McDonald pulls up to the drive-thru window. It’s unclear who they are and why they’re dressed up that way. But it’s also completely irrelevant to the plot of the video.

Now Everett is attempting to fit five extra nuggets but is struggling since he’s filming with one hand and only has the strength and dexterity of his free hand to close the thin cardboard box.

“I can’t shut it with one hand,” he says.

It seems at least one other co-worker is on it, and eggs him on to just send out the next batch of nuggets even if he couldn’t fully close the container.

“No way she takes it,” the co-worker predicts.

The co-worker who picks up the nuggets to put them in the bag seems to pick up on the fact that the weight of the nuggets is off but doesn’t seem to care much.

But that’s when it happens.

“I see you,” his manager says and pops open the container, revealing 16 nuggets.

“We got busted,” Everett says sadly as he throws the extra six nuggets in what appears to be the nugget warmer.

To be fair, Everett is filming the whole thing with his phone and doing his job one-handed so that alone must have raised suspicions that he was doing something a bit off.

“If you got 15 nuggets in your 10 pc it was me. Merry Christmas!” the caption read.

The video has over a million views and over a thousand comments. The TikTok seems to have reached multiple audiences because there are comments in multiple languages under the video.

“Why can’t good things like this happen to me,” a top comment reads.

“Only thing they do for me is remove nuggets,” a person shared.

“Ur doing the lord work , bless u sir,” another wrote.

In a reply comment Everett said that he once got 20 nuggets in a 10-nugget box, “but them nuggs were smashed af.”

The Daily Dot reached out to to Everett for comment via Instagram direct message.