‘I’m actually applying to jobs right now I’m super busy’: Quiet quitting is so 2022. Now we’re all ‘loud quitting’

It’s possible that the era of quiet quitting is behind us and now we’re just all about “loud quitting.”

That’s the view of TikToker Saria Marie (@saraisthreads), who created a clip titled “‘Loud quitting’ is the new quiet quitting,” depicting an encounter at a coffee chain

In the clip, a barista and their manager, whose name tag reads “Meanager,” are both in what appears to be the employee breakroom. The manager tells the worker that she needs to cut her break short because there are a lot of customers in line.

The worker replies, “No, sorry. I’m actually applying to jobs right now. Sort of busy. Trying to make sure I never have to come back here again … Because I’m miserable. Mainly cuz of you. You’re the worst.”

The “worker” then tells their manager that she constantly makes her question their sanity and is in a “perpetual state of misery.”

“You take advantage of us like a corrupt politician makes false promises,” the worker says.

The worker then takes a call in the middle of the conversation about next-day job interview, excitedly accepting, disregarding their manager’s presence, then letting her know she won’t be at work tomorrow.

“It’s time for me to clock in. Hopefully, for the last time, am I right?” the worker says, laughing.

The TikTok resonated online, with more than 4.7 million views and over 3,700 comments. Sarai has a substantial TikTok following that’s 3 million people strong; she’s known for her work-related content.

“Its 2023 and were standing up for ourselves,” the caption read.

Quiet quitting is a term that describes the act of a worker not quitting their job outright but instead no longer going above and beyond in a workplace where they don’t feel valued. The person still fulfills their work requirements but doesn’t put in more effort than necessary to stay employed.

Gallup data from 2022 found that at least half of the United States workforce is composed of “quiet quitters.” About 18 percent of workers are actively disengaged and fall under the category of “loud quitters.”

Employee engagement began dropping in the second half of 2021 when more people were resigning, especially managers.

Employees report that their decline in work satisfaction was related to, among other things, a lack of connection to the company mission, opportunities for growth, and feeling valued in the workplace.

People in the comment section shared their own experiences with leaving bad work environments.

“I did my last two phone interviews WHILE ON THE CLOCK at the job I was quitting lmao I did NOT care anymore,” the most popular comment read.

“I literally accepted my new job in the middle of helping a customer,” a person wrote.

“I remember I hated employees like this when I first started working at 18,” another declared. “Now I’m just proud of them.”

