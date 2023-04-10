‘Where do you live, Gotham?‘: Landlord leaves note for tenant outside her door—with a knife

A TikToker recently claimed that her landlord served her a letter with a knife through it.

In a short video, user @myhoneysmacks showed viewers the outside of their apartment door—which had a kitchen knife holding up papers that were placed next to her unit. As of Sunday morning, the TikTok had 1.6 million views.

“Now, why would my landlord sit here and put this note on my door like this?” @myhoneysmacks said. “I don’t know what they trying to say, but this look like a death note.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @myhoneysmacks via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear what the letter said and/or why her landlord decided to deliver it that way. It’s also unclear whether @myhoneysmacks staged the letter as a joke.

According to her social media, she is based in the state of Alabama. In a subsequent video about an unrelated item, commenters are asking if she’s OK. She’s active on social media as of Sunday.

“Has anyone ever been served a letter with a knife through it?” @myhoneysmacks asked viewers in the video’s caption.

Sure enough, most viewers said they’ve never received communications from their apartment landlords that way. In fact, many advised @myhoneysmacks to call the authorities.

“That is a threat,” said one viewer. “Call the police.”

“I’m sorry for laughing, but please call your lawyer,” wrote another user.

Other users questioned where @myhoneysmacks lived and advised her to get out quickly.

“Where do you live, Gotham?” read the top-liked comment on the video.

“I don’t know where you live, but I advise you to not do it again,” said a fourth viewer.