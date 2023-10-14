‘She’s a survivor too’: Woman shows how her Kiss press-on nails survived house fire

Scrolling through any social media feed, ads targeting wearers of false nails might hear something along the lines of, “I hate this brand, they lasted too long.” The line is meant to entice potential customers into buying a set of nails that claim to last longer than alternatives from other brands.

One brand of false nails may have just scored its own claim to fame—surviving a house fire.

In a series of videos examining what items survived a house fire, poster @puremisshoney shows herself pulling a package of Kiss brand press-on nails from ashes, suggesting that they might be fireproof. The video specifically featuring the press-on nails has drawn over 2.9 million views on TikTok.

“If you’re looking for fireproof products, these Kiss press-on nails—she made it,” she says in the video. “She’s a survivor, too.”

The creator clarified in a comment on a video that the fire was started by a candle. Among the items that survived the fire, the Kiss Nails are in company with a Clear Blue pregnancy test, Troll dolls, Savage X Fenty undergarments, and even a book documenting her babyhood.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @puremisshoney via Instagram direct message regarding the video, as well as Kiss via email.

Press-on nails have also recently drawn attention online from a poster claiming that they have lasted on her natural nails for 30 days.

Some folks commented on the video, sharing that they had also seen unexpected items survive when their own homes caught on fire.

“My ex’s house burned down in middle school and he said the only thing left standing was a pack of Kraft American singles,” one commenter wrote.

“GIRRLL my house caught on fire a few years ago,” another user said. “The way we just went thru things like, ‘wow who knew this would make it.'”

“This is SO REAL THO,” a viewer wrote. “I had a house fire a few years ago and it’s wild what ends up surviving.”

Several viewers called on the nail brand to sponsor the poster, who said the house fire occurred months before she shared the videos.

“@kissproducts sponsor this woman now,” one commenter wrote.

“This should be used in their advertising,” another user urged. “On Fire on Fleek.”

“Helpful tbh since i literally have caught my fingernails on fire working on crafts,” a commenter wrote.