‘Graham had too many grams’: Jeep customer says dealership worker tried to sell him his own car

Purchasing a car or figuring out the end of a vehicle lease can be a frustrating experience on its own. One shopper says his own trip to the dealership to figure out whether he wanted to buy out the remainder of the lease on his Jeep Rubicon went south the moment he spoke to a salesman.

In a video posted to TikTok, Luke (@luke.is.alive_) says he was undecided on whether he wanted to purchase his leased Jeep outright, or look into getting something new altogether.

“I’ve had a Gen Z experience to trump all Gen Z experiences,” he says in the video. “I took my Jeep to the dealer where I bought it in the first place, because the lease is up. So I had it all nicely cleaned, and they said, well you’ve got to return it next week and they want to assess whether I f*cked it up or the mileage, and made it look brand new. It’s gorgeous.”

When he arrived at the dealership, he found there was no available parking in the area designated for customers, so he parked his car near the dealership’s existing stock of new Jeep vehicles. Luke says he had made an appointment with a sales associate named Graham for 2:30 that day to explore buying out his lease or starting a new one, but there was just one problem: When he arrived, Graham had no idea who he was, and did not seem to remember that he had made an appointment with him.

“I’m realizing, just at the speed with which Graham is moving, that Graham is stoned,” he says. “He’s stoned. Hands down. He’s 22, 23 years old. Got a big old baggy suit that looks like it’s the only suit he’s ever owned in all of his life, and he is stoned.”

Luke asks Graham the car salesman about his options as far as new cars, and what he might be able to do with his existing one if the terms to buy out the lease are favorable. In the course of the conversation, he says Graham’s boss catches his eye, seeing the struggle they are having, and suggests to Graham that he show him some new electric Jeeps that have just come on the lot. As he is going down the line of available cars, none of them quite what they set out to see, Luke says Graham got to Luke’s car and attempted to pitch it to him.

“He says, ‘You like this one?'” Luke says. “‘Should we get some pricing on this one?’ I said, yeah we should, we should get some pricing on this one, so what’s it go for? He says, ‘Let’s take the stock number and we can head on inside and see what it’s like.’ I said, ‘Graham. This is my car. You’re trying to sell me my car that I drove here in!”

Fed up with Graham, Luke seeks out the salesman’s manager to finish learning about his car options.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Luke via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Some viewers suggested Graham was only doing as he was asked, albeit in an extremely roundabout way.

“You did ask about buying out your current lease,” one commenter wrote. “Graham was just doing what you asked.”

“Well to be fair you did originally want pricing on your car,” another echoed.

“To be fair to Graham you did say you might want to buy out your lease,” yet another wrote.

Others wondered if Graham might be related to the owner, justifying why this kind of behavior was ultimately brushed off.

“So….whom is Graham related to?” one commenter wrote.

“Ummmmm, could gram be the owners son?” another said.

