‘No. 2 is very effective’: Expert shares 3 tips to make sure the turbo on your BMW, Mercedes, or Audi actually lasts

Turbocharged engines are a bit of a mystery to the average driver, but take a drive in one, and you’ll notice a definite difference in performance. But does it require anything different from a driver as far as maintenance goes?

A car enthusiast with a thing for turbos took to TikTok to share knowledge about how to take care of the engines found in some Audi, BMW, or Mercedes-Benz cars. Creator Motoringfan (@motoringfan1) recorded a video and put it up on the platform on Aug. 17, getting more than 82,600 views since.

In it, he starts by showing the BMW N55 engine, which according to BMWBlog, “is generally considered to be a reliable engine that can last for many miles if properly maintained.”

The video promises “3 tips to making sure your turbos last!” and the creator wastes no time getting into those.

The first tip is to perform frequent oil changes. He notes, “Change your oil every six to 8000 kilometers and every six months. Just like your engine’s rod bearings, the turbos rely on oil. Lubricate them.”

He then offers, “Make sure you follow proper cooldown procedure. After you’ve been on the highway or after you’ve been driving really hard, for the next three minutes before you come to your home and stop your car, drive it very moderately, keep those RPMs low.”

He adds to that tip, “New turbos are water-cooled, but still you want to play it safe.”

The third and final tip? “Do not stab your throttle. You want to give those turbos time to school up.” He then points out, “Even in motorcar racing, guys, they’re not stabbing the throttle. Smooth is fast.”

Some additional tips

While the three tips provide a helpful baseline for maintaining turbo engines, more tips are out there waiting for your Google search, including a list from TurboTurbos.

That side elaborates some on the second tip Motorfan provided, saying, “Turbos produce a lot of heat given their purpose as a forced air induction combustion chamber. This can cause residual heat to boil the oil pan and build up carbon particles. Corrosion and premature engine wear are at risk, along with future trips to the mechanic.”

Even sitting idly in the car after you’ve driven it for several minutes, with the engine running, can do what the car needs in the way of cooling down.

That tip list also notes that drivers should “try switching to a lower gear for greater fuel efficiency” and if possible, do their own repairs, citing the crankcase ventilation, intake and exhaust restriction, and compressor surge as areas that might need attention.

Commenters came together to talk turbo, with some gravitating toward the second tip.

“Not doing #2 is the reason why many have turbo issues with today’s engines,” one said.

Another pointed out, “No 2 is very effective,” citing better performance and less wastegate issues, referring to the valve controlling the flow of exhaust gas to a turbocharger’s turbine.

One commenter was down on BMWs, cracking, “Step one don’t get a bmw lol.”

But another jumped in to say, “Look how thousands of ppl ignored u.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to BMW via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.