If you’re wondering how to get rid of My AI on Snapchat, know that it has a multiple-choice answer attached to a developing saga.

In February 2023, Snapchat introduced its AI chatbot, My AI, as an “AI friend” for its users. This addition was met with mixed reactions. While some users were impressed by the bot’s ability to understand multiple languages and dialects, others were less enthusiastic.

Many have criticized its need for more real functionality, its tendency to pop up mid-chat, and its position at the top of chat lists without serving a genuine purpose. Additionally, confusion arose regarding how the app uses location data. An incident where My AI uploaded its own photo to Snapchat stories, per an August 2023 story in Dexerto, only added to the criticism.

But is My AI here to stay on Snapchat?

Despite the negative feedback, Snapchat appears to be committed to the feature. Instead of removing or deactivating My AI in response to glitches or user complaints, the company has taken steps to monetize it by integrating sponsored links into My AI’s responses. Several approaches are available for users eager to reduce their interaction with My AI or eliminate it.

How to get rid of My AI on Snapchat (or, at least, prevent it from accessing stories)

One unsettling feature for many is My AI’s ability to watch user Snapchat Stories by default. Although Snapchat doesn’t openly state this, the functionality can be inferred from My AI’s privacy settings. To prevent My AI from accessing your stories:

Go to the Chats tab. Tap and hold the My AI banner. Click on Privacy Settings. Toggle off “My story.”

How to delete your My AI data from Snapchat

My AI retains all user data from your interactions. To erase this:

Tap the Profile Icon. Scroll down to “Privacy Controls.” Tap “Clear Data.” Tap “Clear My AI Data.”

However, this will only erase data from previous My AI interactions, not other conversations where you might have mentioned My AI. To clear this data, you’ll need to manually delete the relevant discussions.

Snapchat+ membership: The ultimate solution to get rid of My AI on Snapchat

Currently, the surefire way to remove My AI is with a Snapchat+ membership, priced at $3.99/month or $29.99/year.

This membership provides several exclusive features, including the option to unpin or delete My AI. To remove it:

Hold on to My AI in Chat. Tap “Chat Settings.” Tap “Clear from Chat Feed.”

An article on the Snapchat Support part of the platform’s website makes clear of that functionality—and the fact that it will cost you if you want to decouple yourself from that part of the future.