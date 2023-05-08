‘I guess we’re gonna go see’: HOA says tenant has to clean her storage unit. She didn’t know she had one.

A tenant recently discovered that she had her own storage unit—one that her homeowners association apparently failed to tell her about until they needed it cleaned.

In a now-viral clip, @grehs_ recorded her reaction the association’s email, which instructed her to clean the unit despite the fact that she never knew it existed. As of Monday morning, her video had over 2.5 million views.

“This morning, I got a really weird email from my HOA that said I had to clean everything out of my storage unit,” @grehs_ said. She added that she found the message particularly odd because, “I never thought I had a storage unit.”

In a nearly two-minute video, @grehs_ expressed her confusion about the situation. But in the process of figuring out that she had a locker at her disposal, @grehs_ also discovered a mysterious key on her keyring that she suspected was for the unit.

“This is an extra house key, this is an extra mail key, and then I don’t know what this key does so I’m guessing that means it’s storage,” she speculated. “At first I thought that it was just another copy of the master key.”

@grehs_ visited the storage room, which she found both damp and “creepy.” She then took viewers to her specific unit, which contained “just some building stuff.” In the end, @grehs said she would clean the unit and buy a new lock for it. She also appeared happy by the discovery of the space.

“It’s kind of cool to have somewhere to store my stuff,” she said.

In the comments, however, a number of viewers were shocked that her building neglected to tell her about its existence.

“Omg how did they not tell you that you had a storage unit?!” one questioned.

“I literally just found out I had a storage unit too. The building manager has been here for 3 years and also didn’t know about them,” another added.

“You shouldn’t have to take responsibility [for cleaning it]! Seems like a past contractor left it,” a third commenter advised.

