packed lunch in bag with caption 'NB grocery prices update' (l) packed lunch items falling out of bag with caption 'NB grocery prices update' (c) lunch items on bed with caption 'NB grocery prices update' (r)

@maritimelovely/TikTok Remix by Caterina Cox

‘Highkey gonna drink this juice box’: Grocery store customer unexpectedly receives free packed lunch after ordering ‘yogurt tubes’

‘100% made my day.’

Beau Paul 

Posted on Jul 20, 2023

Are grocery chains slipping customers a little pick-me-up to make up for the higher cost of living these days? One PC Express customer is celebrating getting a little lunch with her grocery order and has viewers asking if this could be the new normal from now on.

In a video viewed by more than 16,000 users, TikTok creator (@maritimelovely) found a little extra something in the groceries they got from the chain PC Express. The discovered treasure was a brown bag lunch bag filled with goodies that seemed to be free. Inside the bag, she found cheese crackers, fruit snacks, a fresh apple and a juice box.

@maritimelovely High key gonna drink this juice box 🧃😌 #fyp #canada #foryou #canadian #groceryhaul #inflation #jokes #foryoupage #newbrunswick #groceryshopping #bffr #fypシ #eastcoast #laugh #viral ♬ original sound – Maritimelovely

“So does the grocery store just know we’re like, broke as f*** now?” @maritimelovely said in the video, which now has over 16 thousand views.

Despite food prices generally increasing 2% on a yearly basis in the U.S., from 2021 to 2022 food prices increased by 11%, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The goodies were a welcome surprise to @maritimelovely who later said in the comments that the lunch, “100% made my day.” Many commenters on the video had similar stories to share.

“They used to do a banana and a water bottle and then they stopped – I missed getting my snack,” one commenter said.

“Subway did this to me yesterday I placed a mobile order for a sub and they gave me a juice and cookie!” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot has reached out [email protected] via TikTok comment and PC Express via Twitter direct message.

One commenter seems to have an explanation of how the lunch came in @maritimelovely’s delivery.

“I used to work in PC Express. Those are snacks for kids,” one user revealed.

@maritimelovely replied the snacks may have been sent “because I bought yogurt tubes.”

Of course, a few snacks might not seem like a sizable bribe but @maritimelovely appeared to be happy with the gift nonetheless. “High key gonna drink this juice box,” she wrote in the caption.

*First Published: Jul 20, 2023, 9:19 pm CDT

