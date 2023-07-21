Are grocery chains slipping customers a little pick-me-up to make up for the higher cost of living these days? One PC Express customer is celebrating getting a little lunch with her grocery order and has viewers asking if this could be the new normal from now on.

In a video viewed by more than 16,000 users, TikTok creator (@maritimelovely) found a little extra something in the groceries they got from the chain PC Express. The discovered treasure was a brown bag lunch bag filled with goodies that seemed to be free. Inside the bag, she found cheese crackers, fruit snacks, a fresh apple and a juice box.

“So does the grocery store just know we’re like, broke as f*** now?” @maritimelovely said in the video, which now has over 16 thousand views.

Despite food prices generally increasing 2% on a yearly basis in the U.S., from 2021 to 2022 food prices increased by 11%, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The goodies were a welcome surprise to @maritimelovely who later said in the comments that the lunch, “100% made my day.” Many commenters on the video had similar stories to share.

“They used to do a banana and a water bottle and then they stopped – I missed getting my snack,” one commenter said.

“Subway did this to me yesterday I placed a mobile order for a sub and they gave me a juice and cookie!” a commenter said.

One commenter seems to have an explanation of how the lunch came in @maritimelovely’s delivery.

“I used to work in PC Express. Those are snacks for kids,” one user revealed.

@maritimelovely replied the snacks may have been sent “because I bought yogurt tubes.”

Of course, a few snacks might not seem like a sizable bribe but @maritimelovely appeared to be happy with the gift nonetheless. “High key gonna drink this juice box,” she wrote in the caption.