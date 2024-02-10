‘My friend got 5k’: Woman says the government may owe you money, calls it out for not telling people

One woman’s PSA about finding unclaimed property (including cash) on state treasury websites caused a stir online.

In a viral video that has racked up over 1.3 million views, TikToker Avery Brynn (@averybrynn1) reissued the popular public service announcement.

“I had no intention of causing absolute alarm when I told you that if you go to your state treasury’s website, you will find a massive list of all the money the government owes people,” she began in the clip.

The TikToker’s previous video explained that state treasury websites could be used to find unclaimed property and funds. She said these funds could be from anything, including unpaid paychecks and refunds that were never received from companies. The first PSA racked up over 8.9 million views and tons of comments from viewers who discovered they were owed money. And millions of other views are tuning in yet again.

“I saw one girl—she had a thousand dollars just sitting there waiting for her to claim,” the woman continued in the new video.

She also expressed her belief there is a problem that has resulted in many not knowing they have unclaimed money sitting around in the government’s coffers.

“We have no idea what we even owe for taxes, but the government says, ‘Good luck, Buster,'” she said. “But when they owe us money, they don’t even tell us. They don’t notify us.”

The PSA certainly informed many. In the comments section, viewers shared stories about discovering unclaimed property for themselves and loved ones.

“I’m now $24.96 richer, thank you,” user Yourboycomstock wrote.

“My mom had several thousand waiting for her. She looked into it and the proof they require is …” user Ashleigh May commented.

Many were shocked by the discovery and thankful for the tip.

“We found $300 for my partner!” Shannon Stevenson wrote. “Thank you!”

“Thank you!” user Kristi Keys wrote. “None for us but found multiple for my parents and siblings.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Avery via email and will update this story should she respond.