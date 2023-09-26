‘You could potentially get a free car’: Business advisor shares PSA on free car repair service for people with low incomes

A business advisor went viral on TikTok after sharing how low-income, single mothers can get their cars repaired for cheap.

The advisor, who goes by the username @yourfavorite_nerd on TikTok, posted the video. In it, she introduced viewers to The HUB Garage, a nonprofit that she said partners with repair shops in all 50 states. As an added bonus, she said, “you could potentially get a free car.”

@yourfavorite_nerd said that, as advertised on its site, The HUB Garage only helps low-income, single moms. But, she said, “they will literally repair your car at no charge.”

“And, if available,” she added, “they will give you a car for free.” (Those free cars, she said, come to The HUB Garage via donation.)

But getting a car—or repairs—isn’t necessarily easy to come by. As @yourfavorite_nerd noted, The HUB Garage’s applications are at capacity.

“You have to figure out how to get on their waitlist in order to be notified when they reopen their portal,” the business advisor said. But, despite the waitlist, she said it was important to share the information with viewers in case it became helpful in the future.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @yourfavorite_nerd via Instagram direct message and to The HUB Garage by email. As of Tuesday afternoon, @yourfavorite_nerd’s video had over 247,600 views.

In the comments, some viewers complained about the requirements for free car repairs, saying that there are low-income individuals without kids who also need working vehicles.

“My jeep needs some repairs and I’m unemployed,” one shared. “I need help. SMH they never help people like me.”

“Great for them but there are single kid free people struggling too,” another viewer added.

One user, meanwhile, reminded viewers that Goodwill also has a car donation program, which operates across all 50 states. In addition to cars, the program also accepts fleet vehicle, motorhome, and watercraft donations, which are completely tax deductible and towed at no expense from your location. There are currently no requirements to purchase a low-cost, used vehicle through Goodwill.

This is not the first time @yourfavorite_nerd has gone viral for sharing helpful businesses and nonprofits with viewers. In fact, she regularly posts content dedicated to finding and providing resources demanded by viewers.