‘Friends are the worst thing for your business’: Etsy merchant changes her payment policy for her friend. She turned into a ‘Small Business Karen’

One young business woman learned the hard way that’s its better not to mix business with pleasure. In a viral video that has amassed over 1.2 million views this month, user @thewitcherycandles told the story of how trying to do business with a friend went south and destroyed their relationship.

“I need a quick rant for a minute on why you should never make special exceptions in your business for friends,” she began.

The TikToker says she went above and beyond to offer her friend the best possible deal on 22 candles for a baby shower and she thought things were going well.

“I went over all my cost… and we finally settled on it,” she explained.

The TikToker agreed to only charge her friend half of what the cost would typically be for her other customers on her Etsy store. She also let her pay for the items in two installments, once her friend agreed to pay the full amount by the time the candles would be shipped. Though the friend agreed to the terms, and even put down a deposit for the order, when the time came to pay the full bill, @witcherycandles says she ghosted.

Days later, the friend tried to turn things on the TikToker and tried to blame her “bad customer service” for the reason why things fell through. Infuriated, the TikToker listed the multitude of things she did to try to accommodate her friend.

“As If I accept her offer to pay in two payments,” she says. “As if I wasn’t giving her like 40% off the prices I normally would charge.”

To further add insult to injury, the TikToker says her friend tried to make it seem like the deposit she put down on the items was a “favor.” Absolutely fed up, she responded to her friend via text and stressed the fact that a friend should never treat another friend that way. And that she doubts she would treat any other business owner so callously.

“I told her, you really hurt me,” the TikToker says. “I will not be talking to you again.”

Users in the comments section offered the budding business owner words of support and advice.

“When you have a business you learn real quick who your real friends are,” user Lisa Beth wrote.

“Hairstylist here… you’re going to be tempted to do it again,” commented user R.E.Chilli. “Just don’t.”

“I’m gonna go on Etsy place in order to help you out!” another commented wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to TikTok user @witcherycandles for comment but did not receive one by the time of publication.