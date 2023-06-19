‘This comment section evil’: Viewers defend DoorDash driver who begs customers to stop lying about not receiving food

A DoorDash driver issued a PSA to customers who lie to get free food via TikTok. He wanted them to know that their lies negatively impact him and other dashers.

“PSA: Stop telling DoorDash I didn’t deliver your food,” TikToker latarian (@latariann) said before recounting an experience he had while dashing “the other night.” He said that even though he handed a customer’s food directly to them, “they said they didn’t get their food.”

“Why do something like this? Why?” he questioned while showing the “violation” he received.

People often do this to get their food comped by the company.

“You’re putting my job in jeopardy because you want freed food,” latarian said. “You know how selfish that sounds? You report me for ‘not delivering your food’ all for a free meal. It’s selfish, y’all.”

latarian’s video was viewed over 221,000 times. The video seems to have reached its target audience: DoorDash customers who lie for free food. But it didn’t have the effect latarian was hoping for.

“Nothing personal lil bro,” the top comment from @.jaystylin reads.

One customer even suggested that the food “tastes better” when they get their money back.

“It’s either me or you and I’m choosing me everytime,” @alvin.yakatori said.

Another user suggested another way to get their money back without penalizing the driver. “I say I found a hair in my food, not blame the driver,” they wrote.

On its site, DoorDash states it investigates “every order that is reported as never delivered to find the root cause and can ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future.”

DoorDash also says it gives dashers a way to counter these customers’ claims. “If you received a Never Delivered notification in your Dasher app, you can click on it to view more details and also provide more information about the delivery in question. We’ll take the details into account in reviewing your case. DoorDash has a specialized team that works to identify reports from fraudulent customers, so those will not count against Dasher accounts,” DoorDash claims.

