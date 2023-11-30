‘Damn!’: We look at the top Don Cheadle memes in honor of the acclaimed actor’s 59th birthday

Academy Award-nominated actor Don Cheadle, known for his versatile roles in Hollywood—including starring in Hotel Rwanda and as James Rhodes/War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—has also become a recognizable figure in internet memes. As Cheadle celebrates his 59th birthday, let’s delve into the top three memes that have added a humorous twist to his esteemed career.

Don Cheadle as Captain Planet

A standout moment in Don Cheadle’s meme history is his portrayal of Captain Planet in a Funny or Die sketch. Unlike the eco-friendly hero we know, Cheadle’s Captain Planet turns darker, transforming people into trees in a bizarre twist of environmental vengeance. The actor initially hesitated to take on the blue-painted role but later found humor in the absurdity of the character. This version of Captain Planet remains a quirky and unexpected addition to Cheadle’s diverse portfolio, striking a chord with audiences for its outlandish humor.

I definitely need to find this show on DVD and go down a rewatch rabbit hole. On another note.. I still have nightmares from the Don Cheadle Captain Planet. I usually wake up in a cold sweat thinking I've just been turned into a tree. pic.twitter.com/sZZKTaya6A — Josh (@crunchybeats87) April 22, 2019

I was today years old when I discovered there was more than one Don Cheadle Captain Planet video… pic.twitter.com/tVzQlexYcb — Naja B. (@BlerdyOtome) April 29, 2021

Can we all agree Don Cheadle’s Captain Planet is the best superhero movie ever pic.twitter.com/JEWPsJ53ZU — Alex ✡️ | (@inquisikestis) March 19, 2021

Awkward Interview with Kevin Hart

Another meme that has gained traction features Cheadle’s reaction to comedian Kevin Hart’s surprised “Damn!” during an interview. The moment occurred on Hart’s talk show, Hart to Heart, when Hart reacted to Cheadle’s age, leading to an awkward yet hilarious exchange. The actor’s stunned silence followed by a witty comeback showcased his ability to handle unexpected situations with humor. This clip became a sensation on social media, with fans debating whether the reaction was genuine or part of a comedic act between the two stars.

Bruh the extended exchange between Don Cheadle and Kevin Hart after the “DAMN” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/howgfPXzOg — ko (@formermerc) February 2, 2023

Don Cheadle’s Word of the Day

A more recent meme trend involves Don Cheadle’s Wikipedia photograph, accompanied by a different word every day. Originating from an iFunny account and later adopted by Twitter, these posts blend Cheadle’s Wikipedia image with various words, often reflecting current events or internet culture. This meme format highlights the actor’s unexpected influence in digital humor, resonating with audiences who find amusement in the juxtaposition of his serious image with random, often humorous word choices.

pic.twitter.com/6plSAt4d7V — Don Cheadle Word of the Day (@CheadleWOTD) June 12, 2021

Real pic.twitter.com/N3JKyqbXhr — Don Cheadle Word of the Day (@CheadleWOTD) April 15, 2021

Cheadle’s Meme Legacy

Don Cheadle memes have become a staple in internet culture, showcasing the actor’s influence beyond traditional cinema. From comedic sketches to viral social media moments, these memes have contributed to Cheadle’s reputation as not just a talented actor but also a figure of popular humor. His ability to spark laughter, whether through intentional comedy roles or unexpected internet fame, underscores his versatility and enduring appeal.

As he celebrates his 59th birthday, Don Cheadle’s meme legacy is a testament to his cultural impact. These top three memes represent just a fraction of the humor and joy he has brought to fans worldwide. Whether through his serious acting roles or lighthearted internet presence, Cheadle continues to captivate audiences, proving that his talent knows no bounds.

In conclusion, Don Cheadle memes are a humorous homage to an actor who has seamlessly blended his cinematic brilliance with a knack for unintentional comedy. As these memes circulate the internet, they celebrate Cheadle’s illustrious career and his ability to connect with audiences in the most unexpected and delightful ways.