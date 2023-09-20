‘She definitely needed that coffee’: Customer falls asleep while waiting in Starbucks drive-thru

Most people have arrived at this point in life. On a casual morning passing through the Starbucks drive-thru, a customer might feel a little sleepy as they still have not had their morning coffee.

Far from the wildest thing to happen in a Starbucks drive-thru, as Teslas have had batteries die in line and customers regularly attempt to order after hours, a customer was recently filmed falling asleep in the line.

In a video posted to TikTok by Sergio (@kingsergio7) that has drawn more than 1.5 million views as of Wednesday morning, a woman is caught sleeping while waiting in line before the TikToker wakes her up.

“When you’re at the Starbucks lane and fall asleep,” Sergio says in the video before making a loud noise to wake her.

According to a report, one in 25 drivers has fallen asleep at the wheel, causing hundreds of reported car crashes. Luckily, the woman’s car was not in motion when she dozed off.

The National Center for Health Research recommends drivers get seven to eight hours of sleep per night, and avoid taking any sleeping medication for 12 hours prior to getting behind the wheel to prevent drowsy driving.

Many viewers remarked that the sleepy woman certainly needed her coffee if she was tired enough to fall into slumber while operating her car.

“Aaww lol!” one commenter wrote. “she REALLY need that caffeine boost!”

“Yup, she definitely needed that coffee,” another joked.

“Hahahaha she REALLY needed that coffee,” a third commented.

Some shared that they and their loved ones have also fallen asleep in strange places like a drive-thru, although not always at Starbucks.

“When i used to work grave shift this happened to me in the drive thru line at in n out,” one commenter wrote.

“This be my mom falling asleep at church, the Drs anywhere she has to sit and wait lol,” another said.

“Ive watched this too many times…thats me at my daughters school after working all morning,” a further user claimed.