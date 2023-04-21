‘I’ll lyk if it works’: Corporate worker creates ‘tip jar’ for her desk because she ‘doesn’t make enough money’

Between inflation and the rising cost of living, many workers may be looking for additional sources of income.

One woman’s creative, if jokey, solution to her job not paying her enough is to create her own tip jar. Posted by user Mackenzie (@kodakmackk), the video shows herself creating a tip jar label and printing it to leave on her desk with a jar.

The clip has drawn over 283,000 views as of Friday. According to her TikTok bio, Mackenzie is a New York-based graphic designer in sports marketing.

“Just a 9-5 corporate girl making a tip jar for her desk because she doesn’t make enough money,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Many viewers suggested that they might do something similar, whether they work from home or in an office, anticipating involvement from human resources in the case of the former.

“I want to do this but I don’t want the 1-1 that will follow,” one commenter wrote.

“I did this but inWFH so…,” another user said.

“I had one at work but called it boob jar cuz I wanted mine done,” another viewer shared. “Someone put 100 bucks in there.”

Others suggested adding her Venmo so her co-workers would have multiple ways to contribute.

“You should put a venmo code on it for people who don’t have cash,” one user wrote.

“Add your Venmo QR code on the sign for our digital patrons,” another viewer said.