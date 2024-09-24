‘I need an adapter’: Best Buy shopper gets rid of lightning cables after buying iPhone 16. It backfires

On Sept. 20, Apple made its latest iPhone models available to purchase. The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro offered few upgrades from their predecessors, though Apple has noted the addition of a camera button and the devices’ readiness for Apple Intelligence as selling points.

One notable change, however, is the addition of a USB-C port in place of Apple’s Lightning port. Apple had already been selling USB-C iPhones in European countries thanks to an EU law mandating them to do so, while the American counterparts still featured the proprietary Lightning connection.

Immediately, customers began to celebrate, as they were finally able to use a single cable type to manage most of their devices. However, as one new iPhone user learned, that may not be the case.

Can the new iPhone 16 do wired CarPlay?

CarPlay is a piece of software that allows users to better interface with their iPhones in their vehicles. While this can sometimes be done via Bluetooth, it can occasionally require a wired connection. As TikTok user Randi (@fairytale.randi) notes, doing this has been an issue for users of the new iPhone.

According to Randi, she had purchased the new iPhone 16 Pro Max and gleefully got rid of her Lightning cables, thinking she would no longer need them.

However, when trying to connect her new phone to her vehicle’s CarPlay, which requires a wired connection, she encountered issues. In short, the CarPlay would not work.

Frustrated, she went to Best Buy to find a solution. There, she was told that she would “need an adapter to hook up to a lightning cable.” or, in her words, “the thing that you just told me I wouldn’t need anymore.”

“Count your days Apple,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

How to fixed wired CarPlay with the iPhone 16

Randi isn’t alone in encountering this problem.

Posts on Reddit and popular Apple forum MacRumors show that others with the new Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are also dealing with the issue of the new phone not being able to use Apple Carplay.

“16 Pro Max not connecting to my 2020 Corolla either. Swapped cords, re-connected. Removed all Bluetooth devices. Restarted device. Checked content and privacy settings. Nothing,” wrote one user on Reddit.

That said, many were able to resolve this issue, either by trying out different cables until one worked or following this guide on an Apple Support discussion.

Randi later posted a follow-up explaining her cable situation.

In the comments section, users speculated about what could be causing these issues, with many sharing their own solutions.

“All you need is a type C cable that does data, you didn’t need the adapter,” said a user. “Not all type c cables do data, you probably had a charging only type c cable before.”

“I have a usb a to c dongle that I got off Amazon. Got like 3 of them for 9 bucks,” offered another. “You shouldn’t need a lightning anything unless you still have old AirPod case.”

“I would return that and buy the cord available from apple, I believe it’s morphie brand? But that’s what I got and it works perfect! USB a to usbc,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Apple via email and Randi via Instagram DM and TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.