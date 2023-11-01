‘It’s kind of misleading’: Barista says customers got mad that she dressed up as In-N-Out worker at work

A barista learned the hard way that dressing up as a food service employee from a popular chain on Halloween is a surefire way to confuse customers.

Popular TikToker Jorlala (@bhadbarista) went as an In-N-Out worker for Halloween while she was on shift at the Barnes & Noble Cafe, where she’s employed. In a viral video, she highlights the frustrating encounters she had with patrons who couldn’t seem to wrap their heads around why she would don an outfit from the burger chain.

Jorlala begins her video showing off her In-N-Out burger employee costume that she rocked for Halloween. The text overlay of her clip reads: “Actual things customers said to me about my costume at work today.”

She then relays her story of what it was like working as a barista dressed as an In-N-Out worker for the day from the interior of a vehicle. In the clip, she acts as both herself and the various customers she encountered throughout her shift. “So I’m on bar, right?” she says, setting the stage for the situation.

She says she received questions like “Are you like, going to work after this or something?” and “Do you have like another job or something?”

“Umm, OK, I’m just a little confused by your outfit right now. Because this isn’t In-N-Out,” she recalls a customer saying.

“Yeah just, just my costume since it’s Halloween,” she responded.

“Well, it’s kinda misleading,” the customer said.

She said another customer told her she was the “sexiest In-N-Out worker I’ve ever seen!”

“I think I asked him to like throw a $10 in the tip jar or something, but I was like, what do I say to that?” she questioned.

She said another customer actually thought they were at In-N-Out and tried to order fries.

“I’m just like when is the joke gonna end? What do you want? The line is building behind you,” she recalls before realizing the customer wasn’t in on the gag.

“We don’t have fries. Yeah, um, it’s a coffee shop,” she had to tell the customer.

Commenters who saw her clip seemed equally as perplexed by the customers’ responses as Jorlala was.

“‘It’s kinda misleading’ IS THE BUILDING DRESSED AS IN AND OUT TOO???” @angel_kitty17 questioned.

“People have no sense of humor. This is classic!” @mathlete23 said

There were some folks who shared that they pulled off a similar stunt.

“Last Halloween I worked, and my department all dressed like target workers(we work at Walmart) and ppl were more confused than you would think lmaooo,” @_squishmeister shared.

Another TikTok user said that these kinds of interactions just come with the territory of working in a coffee shop. “The amount of braincells i was losing while working in a coffee shop is crazyyyy,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jorlala via email for further comment.