‘Return it, get a new one’: Customer says you should always buy Apple products at Costco

In a viral TikTok video, an influencer shared her hack for constantly getting replacement electronics at Costco. Viewers are divided over the hack, calling it unrealistic.

In the video, Imani (@imaniathome), a lifestyle influencer, is seen filming inside a Costco as she explains a perk of buying certain electronics from the big box store. She says that viewers should buy any electronic they need that doesn’t have a screen from Costco.

“You can return that motherf*cker anytime,” Imani says. “Little glitch? Return it, get a new one. Battery stopped working? Return it, get a new one.”

Toward the end of the video, Imani holds up an Apple AirPods box—ear buds she’d presumably just exchanged for new ones.

The video is nearing a million views and has over 550 comments as of Thursday morning.

“I love you Costco!” Imani wrote in the caption.

However, it’s not quite as simple as Imani makes it out to be.

While Costco’s return policy states that they’ll refund membership costs at any time if a member is dissatisfied, the same is not true when it comes to merchandise, which does have a set range of time during which they can be returned.

When it comes to electronics—like AirPods, televisions, large appliances, and cameras—the retailer has a 90-day return policy from the date the member received the item (since some items may be shipped to the customers instead of picked up in-store).

Alternatively, if a person is having trouble with an electronic the Costco Concierge Services representatives may be able to provide technical support or information about whether the item’s warranty addresses the customer’s concern.

Commenters were divided. Some said that the return system didn’t work like that.

“Some electronics at Costco have a 90 day return policy,” a person said.

“Okay – return it every 89 days,” Imani responded. However, a commenter pointed out that some retailers keep track of how often a customer makes returns and may eventually refuse the return.

Other viewers shared that this hack has worked out for them or that they’re willing to try it.

“Yup. I returned some AirPods that were 2 years old,” a commenter wrote.

“Costco takes back almost all electronics that don’t have a screen. I took a vacuum back 3 yrs later because it stopped working,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Imani and Costco for comment via email.