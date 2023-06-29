‘More than I got’: American Airlines traveler spent $600 to rebook after flight was canceled. The airline gave her a $25 credit

A TikToker is going viral after sharing the tiny amount American Airlines credited her after leading her to lose time and money with a canceled flight.

In the video, Gianna (@giannaalexis8) explains that she recently flew with American Airlines from New York to Miami on a Sunday night.

“I got delayed, delayed, delayed, canceled and then pushed to the next flight and then delayed, delayed, delayed, canceled,” Gianna says in the clip.

She then called the popular airline, and they told her not to worry because they got her a new flight for the next day at 7 p.m.

“Uh-uh,” Gianna says, shaking her head no. “I gotta go to work.”

They ended up scheduling her for the last flight out for the night, and Gianna had to get herself a hotel room.

“What else am I supposed to do, like lay in the airport floor?” Gianna says.

On top of the hotel, she also booked herself a new flight home. In total, the inconvenience set her back about $600. She emailed American with her receipts attached and let them know that because of how things went with the airline, she had to spend that amount. Gianna says she wasn’t expecting reimbursement but wanted to inform the airline of her ordeal in case they had any standard procedure.

She ended up getting an email back and was pleasantly surprised to hear that she’d be getting a trip credit because of the inconvenience they caused her.

“Oh my god, that’s great,” Gianna says. “I was expecting nothing; I got a little something.”

However, she did end up getting close to nothing—relative to how much she had to spend. Gianna shows a screenshot of the travel credit promised. It’s a grand total of $25

“You’re kidding me,” Gianna concludes the video in disbelief.

The video has nearly 230,000 views and hundreds of comments.

“What is happening in the world,” the caption read.

Several commenters urged Gianna to follow up, claiming that the airline owes her a significantly higher amount by law. Others shared their own travel horror stories.

“I got delayed for 11 hrs hot a $7 food voucher landed at 4am everything was closed so yeah!!!!” one person said.

“Lolll i got delayed delayed delayed cancelled on Delta and they gave me 1500 miles which is like $15,” another shared.

“They did the same w me last summer — I even taxi’d from JFK to LGA for 2nd cancelled flight. Spent like $300 for a $50 credit,” a third viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gianna and American for comment via email.