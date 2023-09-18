‘Spent $120 to make $750’: Amazon Sellers buy items at Dollar Tree to resell on Amazon

Business coach and TikToker Tiffany McIntosh’s (@6figurechic) new viral video is living proof that she’s bringing her family in on the ground floor of one of her side hustles—being a reseller for Amazon.

A video dropped three days ago by McIntosh features her kids helping out the ambitious entrepreneur. The TikTok has already picked up 1.1 million views.

“My Kids Are Entrepreneurs On Amazon Too!” McIntosh writes in the video’s caption. In the short clip, the girls are grabbing items from the shelves of a Dollar Tree. The TikToker describes it as, “Our family Amazon business Dollar Tree haul.”

In the video’s text overlay, the Amazon reseller goes on the boast that the family “Spent $120 to make $700,” which means the shopping spree and subsequent resale made the entrepreneur $630 in profit.

The entrepreneur posted a similar video to her other TikTok account (@iamcoachtiffany), in which she claims the $80 she spent at Dollar Tree would turn into over $500.

“More than half of the units sold in Amazon stores are from independent sellers,” according to Time, which makes reselling on Amazon a popular side hustle for Americans looking to make a little extra money. The McIntoshes use a business model known as “retail arbitrage”—purchasing branded products from a retail store at a discount and then selling them on Amazon for a profit.

Viewers had positive responses to the video, with many complimenting the Amazon reseller for passing on her business skills to her girls.

“Very nice. Don’t give up !! I love this for y’all can’t wait until my kids are older and understand more,” one user wrote.

“Raising them right! The future leaders — awesome job! Many blessings,” another added.

However, one commenter raised an eyebrow at the fact that the family was buying items to resell on Amazon at a discount chain, writing, “How bout you go to sams or Costco. Let the broke people have [their] Dollar Tree.”

Mcintosh responded, “I let my daughter and niece shop where they choose they are 15 and 16 and make more money than [a lot] of people!”

Most of the commenters simply wanted in on the hustle though.

“How exactly do you do this on Amazon,” about one person about her reselling business. “Very curious always looking for side hustles.”

“How does this work? How do you make so much? Would love to do it myself,” another wrote.

A third viewer stated, “I would love to do this to work for myself. I don’t know where to start and I get overwhelmed trying to figure it out. As well as get my family in.”

McIntosh responded that she offers tips on how to become an Amazon reseller through her Telegram account. The Daily Dot has reached out to her via TikTok for further comment.