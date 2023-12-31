‘I cannot make this up’: Shopper comes across book at Goodwill, finds something unexpected hidden inside

A TikToker playfully self-named “B*tch” (@mytranquility_) on her profile, struck viral gold with a video skyrocketing up to an impressive 1.7 million views and counting as of Sunday. Her clip, aptly titled, “Check ur books!!” unfolds an unexpected discovery at Goodwill.

She narrates her surprise find in the video. “OK, so I’m at this Goodwill… I was looking at the book section…saw this Angelina Bellarino book…opened the first page…flipping through the pages… then I saw it,” she says. “This was in the freaking book. A $20 bill! I was already having a bad day, and this just turned it around.”

The comments section turned into a Sherlock convention. One top commenter speculated, “It was probably a gift for a kid that never read the book.” Another user bragged, “I once found $1200 in a shirt pocket at goodwill.” Excitement brewed as another mentioned, “I’ve found so many books at Goodwill with cash, bibleic scripts on bookmarks, or gift cards for Audible.”

In these times, where most Americans feel the pinch of economic strain, this $20 find is more than just luck; it’s some relief, even if small. With 76 percent of Americans rating U.S. economic conditions negatively and 74 percent impacted by rising food prices, according to the Financial Times, every little bit helps. For this TikToker, whose days include “waiting for my boyfriend to come home from his big boy job,” this $20 is a welcome surprise.

It’s the thrill of the find that makes thrifting an adventure. It’s like playing the lottery without the need to scratch off a ticket. In a world where every $20 find can turn your day around, finding cash unexpectedly is a joyful break from the norm routine of everyday life.

B*tch isn’t alone in her declaration of joy in finding money inside of a book at Goodwill: in fact, The Independent reported in 2018 on a study conducted by gambling website Casumo.com that states the number one greatest small joy in life is finding money in an unexpected place: like a jacket/coat or article of clothing you haven’t worn in a while. Something about this sudden boon entering our lives, out of nowhere, puts a smile on our faces. Not only do others seem to agree with the sentiment expressed by folks who were surveyed in the study, but there have been people who’ve shared the unexpected loot they’ve come across while scouring through/purchasing items at a thrift shop.

So, the next time you’re scouring through the aisles of a thrift store like Goodwill, keep your eyes peeled and stay diligent. You never know what hidden treasures you might unearth. It’s not just about the hunt for deals; it’s about the potential for a whimsical surprise that could make your day, or at the very least make you $20 richer. And who knows, maybe you’ll become the next viral sensation on TikTok to boot.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Goodwill via email and B*tch for comment.