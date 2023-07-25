‘F*ck that’: 10-year-old girl gets credit lesson from Dad while on vacation. She’s not impressed

A video on TikTok went viral of a dad giving his daughter a lesson on credit. The young girl was not impressed.

Beth (@twotearsinabucketfu_kit) reached more than 1.9 million views on her video by Monday. The family was on vacation in Sea Crest Beach, Florida, when Beth posted the video.

When talking about buying cars to his daughter, the dad says, “If you don’t have good credit, they won’t loan you the money.”

The daughter asks, “How do you get a good credit?”

“You have to pay everything every month without being late,” he says.

“Oh, f*ck that,” the daughter responds.

Viewers in the comment section find the young girl’s comment relatable. “Same, and that’s why my credit is 215,” one comment says.

Another says, “Lmao, she already gave up.”

One says, “She’s so iconic.”

Viewers are supportive of Beth and her husband for teaching her daughter this lesson at such a young age. “When I was 7 my teacher gave me a credit lecture, now I am sitting at excellent. Best thing I learned,” one commenter says.

“This is a great conversation,” another says. “She’s so smart, you have a smart kid.”

Other videos on TikTok have gone viral of kids learning about money and other adult tasks: “Teaching kids budgeting,” “Taking my daughter to the bank,” and “Telling my son he has $25.87” are all recent examples of genre standouts with millions of views. Few, however, have landed a punchline quite like Beth’s video.

