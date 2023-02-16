“‘How old are you?’ isn’t usually asked out of genuine concern or interest”: Worker shares what ‘youngest person in office’ should say when asked their age

If you’re the youngest person working at your job, there’s a specific answer you should use when asked about your age, according to one TikToker.

The TikToker (@corporatebestie), who has over 25,000 followers and describes herself as “Your HR Corporate Bestie helping you get your dream job & making you laugh,” shares her tip for young workers in one of her recent videos.

When other corporate workers ask young workers their age, they usually aren’t doing so out of “genuine concern or interest,” the TikToker says. Instead, they’re usually doing so to undermine the younger worker’s credibility and assert authority in a situation, she adds.

“After a lot of trial and error, I found that the best response to just get through the situation, address and reassert my confidence, and move on was this: ‘I’m old enough to be here. Now let’s talk,'” the TikToker says in the video.

The TikToker’s video was viewed over 460,000 times. Several viewers shared in the comments section how they handle instances of their co-workers asking their ages.

“I took great pleasure telling people I was half their age and then following it up by demonstrating a better understanding of the work,” one viewer commented.

“I’m 24 and been working in the industry since 18. So I could be like ‘I’ve been with this department for 6 years,'” a second viewer commented.

A third wrote, “I tell everyone I’m 40 when I’m actually 24 and then just get told I look so good for my age hahahaha.”

Some users said they’ve successfully managed the situation by flipping the question back on their older colleagues.

“Lol no I’m easily the youngest my department. When I’m asked I go ‘you first’ and give ‘em finger guns so they think it’s friendly..but it’s not,” one user said.

Another wrote, “I just tell them my age and go ‘and how old are you?’ being honest and flipping it back on them makes most people sweat. lol.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @corporatebestie via TikTok comment.