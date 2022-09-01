‘This is why people are quiet quitting’: Worker says supervisor demanded him to stay late to make up the time he spent picking up his sick child from school

A TikToker says that a former supervisor of his asked him to work late on a Friday because he had left work early to pick up his sick daughter from school the previous Tuesday.

TikToker @jackofallbeards posted a video on Aug. 30 that stitched another TikTok asking people to share “the most toxic thing a leader at your company has ever said to you.” In response, the creator says that he had to go pick up his daughter, who was sick, from school and left work early on a Tuesday to do so. Then, the following Friday, the TikToker says he received a list of things his supervisor “wanted done by the end of the day.”

“It was 3 o’clock,” the TikToker says in his video. “This would’ve taken me until almost 8 or 9 o’clock at night.”

He says that he told his supervisor that he would have to stay late to finish the work in question, to which the supervisor allegedly responded: “I let you go home early this week on Tuesday, so that time needs to be made up for.”

“And to all you supervisors who think that kind of shit’s OK, keep in mind, I’m still [at the company]. That supervisor isn’t,” he concludes.

While the TikToker did not directly mention where he works, he indicated that the company can be easily identifiable in his previous videos. In many TikToks, he wears True360 (used car inspection services) polo shirts.

On Thursday, his video had over 1.5 million views.

Many commenters shared their experiences with toxic bosses in the comments section.

“I had a VERY sick infant and it was just me- hubby out of town, no family in town,” a user commented. “Was told by supervisor that I needed to get my priorities straight.”

“Board members were coming in to get our opinions on office atmosphere. I was told to keep my mouth shut,” one user shared. “To bad I didn’t listen real well.”

Another commenter wrote that insensitive management is the reason why people are quiet quitting, a phrase that has gained popularity this summer that refers to doing the bare minimum, or simply only doing what is asked of you, at your job rather than striving to be an overachiever and/or receive promotions.

Other comments discussed what separates bosses from leaders.

“Leaders don’t make those toxic comments. Bosses and authorities do,” a viewer wrote. “Too few leaders today.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jackofallbeards via TikTok comment and AVC through email.