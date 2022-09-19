‘Only 1% of the problem’: Worker ‘exposes’ Dunkin’ after quitting, sparking debate

A now-ex-Dunkin’ employee aimed to expose the conditions at her store after allegedly quitting. Her video showcases what she says is “only 1% of the problem” at the location where she worked.

The video has been viewed nearly 3.4 million times as of Sept. 19.

In the video, Nevada Zelinski (@nevadazee) gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the kitchen area of her particular Dunkin’ location.

She doesn’t say anything or explain the contents of the video other than having overlaid text that says: “explosing dunkin because I quit.” The video is set to the instrumentals of the song “Only” by Nicki Minaj.

The video starts off by showing a long stirring spoon resting in a disposable cup of what is seemingly watery coffee residue. The camera then shows viewers the containers that hold cocoa and matcha powder, both of which look crusty and as though they haven’t been cleaned out in a while. The camera cuts to the bathroom, where there is what appears to be a large puddle of vomit.

Nevada also shows an area with baking trays that are covered in crumbs and look like they haven’t been cleaned in a while. There is then a close-up of the bottles that Dunkin’ uses to pump out syrups and flavorings like vanilla bean and pumpkin spice. Unsurprisingly, the bottles are spotted with residue and the pump on one of the bottles is coated with leftover syrup. She concludes the video with a quick shot of a disorderly stockroom that has drink covers on the floor, piles of cardboard boxes, and an overflowing trash can.

Haley Brown (@haley_.brown), an apparent acquaintance of Nevada, commented, “They serve spoiled cream to the customers,” to which Nevada responded with a video showing the spoiled chocolate cream being poured down the sink.

Haley later added, “there are roaches everywhere.” Again, Nevada responded with a video of a cockroach on its back on the floor.

Other commenters expressed their revulsion.

“Never getting Dunkin again,” said one.

Many who also claim to work at Dunkin’ took issue with Nevada’s insinuation that these unsanitary conditions were the same at all Dunkin’ locations.

“Yea that’s your store not ours,” said one.

“That’s your Dunkin’ mine looks nth like that,” another said.

Some commenters also questioned Nevada’s motives for posting the video when she did, asking, “Why do ya’ll all of a sudden expose your work places once they fire y’all…like what.”

Another asked if Nevada was throwing herself and her colleagues under the bus. They said, “Didn’t you just expose workers cause it’s you guys that are working back there.”

While this is Nevada’s first time aiming to expose her former store, this is not her first time posting Dunkin’-related content. In previous videos, Nevada and her co-workers appear to be having a good time as they dance to several different songs.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nevada via TikTok comment and to Dunkin’ via email.