‘The f*ck? You can’t let me have 11 minutes’: Manager hands worker a timer to time his 10-minute break

A worker critiques their supervisor’s micromanagement of break time in a now-viral TikTok, sparking discussion in the comments.

“Tell me why I’m on my 10-minute break, and my supervisor hands me a timer to time the 10-minute break?” TikToker CJ (@unseriously) says in the video. “The fuck? You can’t let me have 11 minutes? That’s the most ghetto shit I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The caption reads, “Didnt know i time traveled back into apartheid.”

@unseriously didnt know i time traveled back into apartheid 😭😭 ♬ original sound – cj

The video has reached over 557,000 views as of Jan. 2, with viewers sharing their own experiences with micromanagement on the job.

Many said they also had managers who kept tabs on the breaks taken by employees, with little regard for individual circumstances.

“When I worked at Jack in the box they would set the food stage timer for whatever expired in 10 min,” one commenter wrote.

“I had a supervisor who did this,” another said. “I got yelled at for taking a 19 minute break instead of 15. I was pregnant at the time.”

“I’d always get chewed out if I took an extra minute so my breaks became like 7 mins at some point,” a third shared.

Others said they would simply leave the job or say something to their supervisor.

“i would’ve left with the timer and never came back bffr,” one commenter wrote.

“I would have quit on the spot with my attitude,” another shared.

“I would quit cause I don’t play like that,” a third commenter said. “My 10 minutes start when I want it to start.”

The Daily Dot reached out to CJ via Instagram direct message.