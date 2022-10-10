young woman talking (l&r) young woman at computer with caption 'What's something you were not prepared for about the corporate world?' (c)

‘Especially if it’s a man’: Corporate worker says her ideas are often dismissed at work only to get stolen by other co-workers

'A male colleague repeats it exactly, and it’s suddenly his great idea.'

Rebekah Harding 

Rebekah Harding

Posted on Oct 10, 2022

A worker says that she was “not prepared” for her ideas to be dismissed at work, only to be later implemented without crediting her, sparking discussion about misogyny in corporate culture.

In the video posted by TikToker Sassysonali (@sassysonali) on Oct. 4, she stitches a viral video that prompts users to share something they were “not prepared for about the corporate world.”

“You can share an idea or a suggestion that will get shut down, but then your team will decide to do that and not give you the recognition for initially coming up with it,” she says in the clip.

@sassysonali #stitch with @jennahushka #corporateamerica #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #work ♬ original sound – sassysonali

The video has garnered over 265,000 views as of Oct. 10, with commenters saying that they’ve noticed this happening to many female workers at their jobs.

“Or your idea gets dismissed, then 5 minutes later in the exact same meeting, a male colleague repeats it exactly, and it’s suddenly his great idea,” one commenter wrote.

“That you make a suggestion—it is ignored, but then same idea is shared by a man and the idea is supported,” another said.

“The person you report to will always take credit for your work or ideas. Especially if it’s a man,” a third added.

Others suggested that workers document their ideas in “pitch decks” and in corporate communications, so they can prove their idea was used during performance reviews.

“That’s why all my ideas I put in pitch decks and I leave a trail on slack,” a user said.

“Yup.. has happened for years.. and why I write everything down and have an email trail.. then send it up the chain,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sassysonali via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Oct 10, 2022, 3:17 pm CDT

