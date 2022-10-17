‘Are we supposed to do this a few more decades?’: Worker cries on Monday mornings because she doesn’t see a way out of Corporate America

When creator Margaret Skiff posted a TikTok about how she cries every Monday morning because of how much she hates working a corporate job, she likely wasn’t expecting it to go viral—but the responses show just how very done some people really are with America’s work culture.

The clip has amassed more than 420,000 views since being posted on Sept. 12. People let her know that they watched her TikTok and immediately felt seen, and that crying isn’t just for Mondays but every day that they have to go to work.

It’s not just the corporate world either. From retail to fast food to medicine, American workers are tired.

While some people suggested “just” finding an alternative job if you hate your current one, the issue for comes down to money. Margaret clarified herself that it’s not her specific job in particular but corporate America as a whole that she hates, while the money keeps her coming back.

Wanting or needing money is an inducement for most workers, however this comes at a cost, something Margaret described as “an endless cycle” of stress and misery.

A lot of commenters were likewise expressing despair about what their future holds, and the idea that they’ll have to keep doing this until retirement, if they even get to retire.

Anti-capitalist sentiments continue to rise on the social network as wages and benefits drop and service workers continue to face intense disrespect. It really does seem like work and work culture in America is heading for a reckoning. In the meantime, as Margaret said “the fact that I’m supposed to do this until retirement is daunting.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Margaret for comment and will update if she responds.