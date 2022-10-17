worker asks if anyone else cries on mondays at their corporate job tiktok

‘Are we supposed to do this a few more decades?’: Worker cries on Monday mornings because she doesn’t see a way out of Corporate America

'And Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursday, and Fridays.'

Siobhan Ball 

Siobhan Ball

Posted on Oct 17, 2022

When creator Margaret Skiff posted a TikTok about how she cries every Monday morning because of how much she hates working a corporate job, she likely wasn’t expecting it to go viral—but the responses show just how very done some people really are with America’s work culture.

@margaretskiff If you’re one of my coworkers and you see this no you didn’t #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #officejob #sad #job #9to5 #corporatejob #hatemyjob #depressed #fyp ♬ original sound – Margaret

The clip has amassed more than 420,000 views since being posted on Sept. 12. People let her know that they watched her TikTok and immediately felt seen, and that crying isn’t just for Mondays but every day that they have to go to work.

Not me, seeing this, having just spent the entire morning crying to my mom on the phone about my job. PLSSSSS
Asdfghjkl/tiktok
nd Tuesdays Wednesdays Thursdays and Fridays
Asdfghjkl/tiktok
We’re all crying, for me, it’s every day I work lol
Asdfghjkl/tiktok

It’s not just the corporate world either. From retail to fast food to medicine, American workers are tired.

Sara/tiktok
I’ve worked retail, restaurant, fast food, medical, housing, & I’m currently in corporate HR. Trust me when I say this, everything is terrible!
Sara/tiktok

While some people suggested “just” finding an alternative job if you hate your current one, the issue for comes down to money. Margaret clarified herself that it’s not her specific job in particular but corporate America as a whole that she hates, while the money keeps her coming back.

For clarity I don’t hate my job specifically I just hate working a corporate job. Corporate America does not fit me but I stay for the pay
Margaret/tiktok

Wanting or needing money is an inducement for most workers, however this comes at a cost, something Margaret described as “an endless cycle” of stress and misery.

I’ve been doom applying to jobs for five days and every day I break down and cry that there is no way out and it never ends
Margaret/tiktok
Same babe. Needing to make more money but sooo tired and we are supposed to do this a few more decades?
Laura Annie/tiktok
Laura Annie/tiktok

A lot of commenters were likewise expressing despair about what their future holds, and the idea that they’ll have to keep doing this until retirement, if they even get to retire.

Not just you. I can't remember the last time I got to live life for just 2 hours. It's been about 6 years.
Laura Annie/tiktok
I’m 53 years old and I thought to myself today I have literally spent my whole life working! Damn why do we have spend most of our lives working?
Lynn McMahon/tiktok
I am 44 and been in my industry for 22 years. I cry about 1x a week. Something’s gotta give soon.
Lynn McMahon/tiktok

Anti-capitalist sentiments continue to rise on the social network as wages and benefits drop and service workers continue to face intense disrespect. It really does seem like work and work culture in America is heading for a reckoning. In the meantime, as Margaret said “the fact that I’m supposed to do this until retirement is daunting.”

The fact that I'm supposed to do this until retirement is daunting.
Margaret/tiktok

The Daily Dot has reached out to Margaret for comment and will update if she responds.

*First Published: Oct 17, 2022, 4:25 pm CDT

Siobhan Ball

Siobhan Ball is a historian, archivist, and journalist. She also writes for Autostraddle and bi.org

