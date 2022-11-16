‘Be f*cking for real’: Worker says she was asked about Secret Santa, potluck first day on job. She only has $5.23 in her bank account

The holiday season is around the corner, meaning companies might be getting ready to host Secret Santa and other celebratory events.

But not every employee is feeling the holiday spirit. In fact, some workers say they can’t afford to participate in these communal activities.

Such is the case for TikToker @urhomeghoul (Yos), who recently posted a video about events that her new job is trying to organize. Her video has over 202,000 views and more than 200 comments.

“I had my first day at work today and they’re already fucking asking me about Secret Santa and doing potlucks,” she says. She then shares a screenshot of her checking account, which shows that she only has $5.23 on hand. “Be fucking for real.”

Yos doubles-down on her aversion to the activities in her video caption: “WHY DO U THINK I’M HERE???”

It’s not immediately clear where Yos works or whether she’s required to participate in either event. Still, other workers quickly flooded her comments with lines of support—saying her co-workers are not her friends and backing up her disinclination toward the festivities.

The top comment on her video, with over 2,000 likes, reads: “Bro I used to get so mad when managers would ask me to pitch in money for a coworker that I’ve never even spoken to lmao.”

“Legit, like I’m sorry, but if I’m spending money, I’m spending it on MYSELF,” wrote a second user.

“They said our Secret Santa was a $30 limit and I was like, ‘Ain’t that a little much for people I don’t even know?’ They didn’t like it,” reads a third comment.

Others questioned why her company was still hosting potlucks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m pretty sure my coworkers have gave me [COVID-19 three] times. That’s gonna be my excuse for not participating,” another TikToker said.

“You’d think with COVID-19 they’d stop doing potlucks completely,” another user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Yos via TikTok comment.