‘Didn’t know what to get my boss’: Worker says she gave boss her 2-weeks’ notice for Christmas

A worker on TikTok who quipped that she didn’t know what to get her boss for Christmas says she gifted her supervisor her two-weeks notice instead.

TikTok user Kaitlyn (@gay_tlyn) uploaded her short video last week. As of Wednesday, it had amassed over 296,000 views.

In the clip, Kaitlyn stares at the screen while text overlay in front of her reads, “Didn’t know what to get my boss for Christmas, so I gave him my two-weeks notice.”

The TikToker doubled down on her desire to quit in the clip’s caption. “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal,” she wrote. Her text is followed by the hashtags #twoweeksnotice, #iquit, and #bye, among other things.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kaitlyn for comment via TikTok comment but did not receive a response as of publication time. The creator did not state where she was employed.

Many viewers stood in solidarity with Kaitlyn regarding her decision. The top comment, which currently has 48 likes, read, “Me too and it’s the greatest feeling.”

“Exactly what I did,” another commenter wrote.

“I want to send this to my boss and be like, ‘I forgot to give my present to you guys! Watch this!” a third user shared.

Responding to the many comments left on her post, Kaitlyn encouraged viewers who were miserable at their own jobs to leave, too.

“There seems to be a common theme here,” she commented under her own video. “This is your sign to quit that job that’s draining the life out of you!!!